Why do I need to know remaniement?

Because it’s a handy one to know at election time.

What does it mean?

Remaniement – usually pronounced reh-mahn-ee-mahn – and it means a restructuring.

It can be used to mean a change or redesign of a space, for instance a remaniement d’un jardin would be the redesign of a garden.

But it’s also a political term, you will probably see it written as remaniement ministériel, which means ‘cabinet reshuffle’ in English.

As it is the prime minister who proposes a list of ministers to the President (who then must approve or disapprove), usually a new cabinet and a new prime minister go hand-in-hand in France. So, when the French President appoints a new prime minister, a remaniement is usually not far behind. And as France heads for its législatives, this could be the case soon.

Use it like this

Avec le remaniement ministériel, la Première ministre peut changer ses ministres.– With a cabinet reshuffle, the prime minister can change out the ministers.

Le public a longtemps attendu le remaniement ministériel qui allait intervenir sous la houlette du Premier ministre Elisabeth Borne. – The public waited a long time for the cabinet reshuffle that would come under prime minister Élisabeth Borne.