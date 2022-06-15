French cycle rides to raise funds for English-language cancer support service

In France, one in two men and one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer by the time they are 85. For English-speakers living in France, dealing with a cancer diagnosis can be particularly difficult, and many find they would benefit from additional emotional support, as well as practical help in navigating the French health system and translating where necessary.

This is where Cancer Support France comes in – they offer support to any English-speaker living in France who has been impacted by a cancer diagnosis, and their annual fundraising event, “Activity for Life,” is coming up.

The A Lot of Cycling fundraiser, will take place from September 8th to 11th, and it will be hosted in the Lot département, south west France.

Daily bike rides will be centred around the charming town of Puy L’Evêque, but if you are not a cycling fan and still want to show your support, there will be a walk for non-cyclists on Saturday September 10th.

All are welcome, including those who cannot participate all four days. Keep in mind that the cycling terrain can in this region can be a bit hilly, though there are alternative, flatter options in the area.

For full details about the fundraiser you can follow this LINK or go to the Facebook page.