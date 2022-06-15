Read news from:
French cycle rides to raise funds for English-language cancer support service

Interested in supporting an organisation dedicated to helping English-speakers in France impacted by a cancer diagnosis? Mark your calendars for the Cancer Support France annual fundraiser.

Published: 15 June 2022 16:55 CEST
A person riding a bike (Photo by Jay Kudva on Unsplash)

In France, one in two men and one in three women will be diagnosed with cancer by the time they are 85. For English-speakers living in France, dealing with a cancer diagnosis can be particularly difficult, and many find they would benefit from additional emotional support, as well as practical help in navigating the French health system and translating where necessary.

This is where Cancer Support France comes in – they offer support to any English-speaker living in France who has been impacted by a cancer diagnosis, and their annual fundraising event, “Activity for Life,” is coming up. 

The A Lot of Cycling fundraiser, will take place from September 8th to 11th, and it will be hosted in the Lot département, south west France.

Daily bike rides will be centred around the charming town of Puy L’Evêque, but if you are not a cycling fan and still want to show your support, there will be a walk for non-cyclists on Saturday September 10th.

All are welcome, including those who cannot participate all four days. Keep in mind that the cycling terrain can in this region can be a bit hilly, though there are alternative, flatter options in the area. 

For full details about the fundraiser you can follow this LINK or go to the Facebook page

LIVING IN FRANCE

Strikes, inflation and cheese: 6 essential articles for life in France

From zen and the art of coping with strikes in France, to the cost of living via cheese, language, citizenship and phone chargers, here are six recent articles you need to read to understand living in France.

Published: 13 June 2022 09:04 CEST
Summer’s here and the time is right for marching in the streets. Not only does France regularly (although not always) top the European tables for days of strike action, but French strikes usually aim to be as disruptive as possible.

And this year is no exception, with workers walking out over the rising cost of living and airline strikes already planned for July.

But if you get furious every time there is a strike in France, you will quickly give yourself ulcers, so here are some tips to try and become more zen about the whole thing.

How to stop worrying and learn to love French strikes

Speaking of the cost of living – all around the world spiralling inflation rates mean that households are facing rapidly rising bills. And, although France has certainly not been spared completely, it is faring better than many of its neighbours – here’s why.

Explained: How is France keeping its inflation rate comparatively low?

A quick segue into language – have you ever noticed the sly use of an anglicism in adverts in France? Maybe you’ve seen one encouraging you to check out a new dating app that will help you avoid le ghosting

If you look, you should also see a small disclaimer – a translation into French reminding readers le ghosting is actually la disparation. This is because the French are notoriously proud of their language and several bodies exist to safeguard it from the looming threat of English words and phrases – but is it ever actually illegal to use English in France?

‘Right to French’ : When is it illegal to use English in France?

Bad news… The Court of Justice of the European Union has confirmed that Britons lost EU citizenship when the UK left the EU, bringing an end to a number of legal cases challenging this specific Brexit outcome.

The decision also sets a precedent should other countries decide to leave the bloc in the future. But what does that mean?

Is new court ruling the end for Britons fighting to remain EU citizens?

Good news… The European Parliament has approved an agreement establishing a single charging solution for frequently used small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.

The law will make it mandatory for specific devices that are rechargeable via a wired cable to be equipped with a USB Type-C port.

What you need to know about the EU’s plan for a uniform phone charger

And finally… The answer to the most important question of life, the universe and everything for anyone living in France. Ever.

Reader question: Exactly how many different types of cheese are there in France?

