Wildfires hit campsite in south of France, 500 people evacuated

Wildfires have partially destroyed one of Europe's largest campsites, located in south west France, burning almost 150 hectares.

Published: 14 June 2022 10:27 CEST
Illustration photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

Around 500 people had to be evacuated after a large fire broke out Monday afternoon, at the campsite in Occitanie, south west France. No casualties were reported, but two firemen were reported to be suffering from heat stroke. Other fires also occurred in the nearby region.

According to the latest statement from local firefighters at 8:25pm, the fire is under control, but has burned over 100 hectares of forest. Firefighters said they would keep the area under surveillance throughout the night.

Several people managed to take videos of the incident, including the Préfet of the town the campgrounds were located in, who posted an update around 3:15pm on social media:

The fire hit the Espiguette campsite, one of the largest in Europe, in the Gard département, destroying more than 60 dwellings in a new part of the site that was due to be opened shortly.

Nevertheless, the flames forced over 500 people to be evacuated. 

The thick plume of smoke was visible for kilometres around. 

In addition to the fire at the campsite, the town of Ledenon, which is near the campgrounds, also saw about 25 hectares of undergrowth, forest and brushwood go up in smoke.

In the nearby town of Blauzac, an additional 20 hectares burned, according to French newspaper Libération. In total, almost 150 hectares have burned.

Firefighters are warning that with unusually hot temperatures and stronger possibilities for drought, there is a higher chance for forest fires this summer.

Eric Brocardi, the spokesman for the National Federation of Firefighters of France, told Franceinfo that France is currently “a real powder keg,” warning listeners that if people do not pay attention this summer, there will be ‘difficulties.’

PARIS

L’eau de Paris: Why the French capital is launching a tap water campaign

It sounds like a perfume, but the new 'l'eau de Paris' advertising campaign has a much more practical purpose.

Published: 13 June 2022 13:01 CEST
If you’re in Paris you might have seen adverts telling you to ‘choose Paris water’ – here’s what it means.

Je choisis l’eau de Paris (I choose Paris water) is plastered all over the city’s advertising boards at the moment, and it references a campaign by the city authorities to make Paris a ‘single-use-plastic free city’ by 2024.

The French government has introduced legislation banning lots of types of single-use plastics, but Paris authorities are aiming to go one better and make the city entirely free of single-use plastics by 2024.

READ ALSO Six things to know about tap water in France

One of the biggest uses of single-use plastics is water bottles – across France 8.7 million plastic bottles of water are sold each year and only half are recycled. Water bottles are among the items most commonly found in the 8 million tonnes of plastic that end up in the oceans each year.

But staying hydrated is also important to health, especially in the summer months, which is why Paris authorities have launched the ‘choose Paris water’ campaign encouraging people to ditch the bottled water and instead drink Paris tap water.

Businesses

Restaurants, bars and cafés are already legally obliged to offer free tap water to customers – to ensure you get tap water and not expensive mineral water ask for une carafe d’eau or un pichet d’eau – but Paris is expanding the tap-water provision to everyone.

If you see a business with a sticker saying ‘Ici, je choisis l’eau de Paris‘ you can enter and ask for a (free) glass of water or to fill up your water bottle.

This isn’t limited to bars and cafés, shops, hairdressers and other businesses are getting involved too.

Water fountains

Paris has an extensive network of water fountains where you can take a drink or fill up your water bottle – some of them even dispense sparkling water.

You can find an interactive map of all the drinking fountains here.

Paris tap water is entirely safe to drink, the only water you shouldn’t drink is that which comes out of the dispensers labelled eau non-potable (non-drinking water) – this is used by the street cleaners to wash down the streets.

Cooling water vapour fountains at the Bassin de la Villette in northern Paris. Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Other water sources

If you want to simply cool off, also keep an eye out for the brumisateurs (foggers) which appear when the weather gets hot and pump out cooling water vapour.

You can also buy little bottles that spray a light mist of water onto your face or hands in order to cool down – look out for them in the pharmacy or supermarket.

Unlike Italy where tourists are frequently fined for trying to cool off in historic fountains, Paris authorities are pretty relaxed about people splashing around in fountains such as the Trocadero when the temperatures soar. 

