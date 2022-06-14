Read news from:
Austria
French sandwich politics: What your snack choice says about you

You might think that a sandwich is just a sandwich - but in France food also has a political meaning, here's what your favourite lunch (allegedly) reveals about your politics.

Published: 14 June 2022 12:46 CEST
Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP

What?

The jambon-beurre, the most-consumed sandwich in France.  

Is it good?

It’s the absolute staple of French sandwich cuisine, available everywhere and like most simple things, truly delicious.

A true jambon-buerre is a fresh-baked baguette, thickly spread with butter, filled with good ham with a few sliced cornichons (pickled cucumbers) to add bite.

What’s the argument?

It’s about politics, specifically the politics of the ham sandwich. The sandwich itself doesn’t get a vote, but is it a left-wing food or a right-wing food?

Why are we asking this?

The French left-wing daily paper Libération has launched a new series called ‘battle du frigo‘ (battle of the fridge) looking at the political identities of certain foods.

They’re probably just trying to inject some interest into what has so far been a fairly dull parliamentary election campaign, but it’s undeniably true that food takes on a political importance in France.

Think back to the presidential campaign when candidates were tripping over themselves to assure voters that they loved French steak, French cheese and French wine.

So if a ham sandwich could vote, who would it vote for?

Well it seems that the experts are divided.

Here’s the argument for it being a right-wing food, from Nicolas Kayser-Bril, academic and author of Bouffes bluffantes – la veritable histoire de la nouriture: “A jambon-beurre is right-wing… with nuances.

“When we think of ham and butter, we think of the urban proletariat of the late 19th century – but at that time it would not be what the peasants in the country ate – ham was a luxury which no-one ate every day.

“The jambon-beurre is therefore a cultural construction that symbolises superiority.

“Today there is the added nuance that by eating ham in an ostentatious way, one is consciously opposed to those who do not eat it, such as vegetarians or those who do not eat it for religious reasons.”

The case for it being a left-wing food is made by Aïtor Alfonso, food critic and author.

He says: “There is a puritanism on the left where taking pleasure would be bad; the right and the extreme right, on the other hand, would be on the side of the buxom and the over-eaters. But the right does not have a monopoly on eating!

“The political project of the left is to make sure that everyone can afford a luxury dish, like meat, from time to time.

“By giving access to good things to as many people as possible, we access the project of the social left: not to confine pleasure to an elite.”

So there we have it – although if the jambon-beurre is of both the left and the right, surely it’s the appropriate lunch for centrist president Emmanuel Macron?

POLITICS

Best frenemies: when French leaders are forced to ‘cohabit’

French President Emmanuel Macron is battling to retain his parliamentary majority, with a leftwing alliance run by the firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon making a strong showing in the first round of the country's general election Sunday.

Published: 14 June 2022 09:13 CEST
Best frenemies: when French leaders are forced to 'cohabit'

Macron, a centrist who also enjoys support on the right, is desperate to avoid a “cohabitation” in which the president and the prime minister are from different parties.

There have been three such periods in post-war France, when the prime minister, and not the president, took charge of domestic affairs.

Under France’s constitution, the president has the power to set foreign and defence policy.

1986-1988: Sparks fly

Five years after becoming the first left-wing president since World War II, leftwinger Francois Mitterrand is forced into an unhappy marriage with centre-right leader Jacques Chirac in 1986 after losing parliamentary elections.

Mitterrand takes it on the chin, declaring that Chirac is free to “determine and conduct the policy of the nation” as set out in the Constitution.

The pair are soon at each other’s throats, with Chirac threatening to resign after Mitterrand refused to sign decrees on privatising public companies.

The government later transforms the decrees into a bill, which is adopted by parliament.

Months later the tensions between the ruling duo are again laid bare when Mitterrand declares he is “on the same page” as students protesting over higher education reforms.

Mitterrand emerges victorious from the power struggle, beating Chirac in 1988 to win a second seven-year term as president.

1993-1995 : Smoother second ride

Mitterrand has to bed down with the right for another two-year period in 1993 after the Socialists suffer another election drubbing.

This time he names Chirac’s rival Edouard Balladur as prime minister.

The second “cohabitation” is less acrimonious than the first, not least because this time Mitterrand is not seeking re-election after the end of his two terms.

The pair do lock horns at times, however, on issues ranging from nuclear testing to France’s asylum laws.

As Mitterrand grows weaker due to a battle with prostate cancer, Balladur begins speaking out more on France’s place in the world, annoying the president.

1997-2002: Chirac’s gamble

In 1997, Jacques Chirac has been president for two years when the centre-right leader gambles big… and loses spectacularly.

He dissolves the National Assembly and calls elections a year early in the hope of increasing his parliamentary majority, but ends up haemorrhaging seats to the Socialists, who win back power under Lionel Jospin.

Chirac promises a “constructive cohabitation” while insisting that the constitution gives him “the last word”, a claim disputed by Jospin.

The Socialists plough ahead with their ambitious reform agenda, introducing a 35-hour working week despite Chirac’s objections, as well as universal health insurance.

Yet again, the “cohabitation” proves more beneficial for the president than the premier, with Chirac seeing off Jospin and far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen to win a second term in 2002.

