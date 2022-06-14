Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Faire le mur

You've heard of 'doing the bridge' but what does it mean to do the wall?

Published: 14 June 2022 10:37 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know faire le mur?

Because maybe you’re looking to describe what you’re pretty sure your teen did last weekend.

What does it mean?

Faire le mur – usually pronounced fair luh murr – literally translates to ‘to do the wall,’ which is undeniably nonsensical. The true meaning might bring back some funny stories or wild memories, as it means ‘to sneak out’ or ‘leave the house without permission,’ typically used to describe some rebellious adolescent behaviour. 

Surprisingly, the expression dates back to the early 20th century (yes, they partied back then too), but at that time the phrase was sauter le mur (to jump over the wall). It still carries the same idea of escaping without permission, which has also been extended to other contexts, such as leaving the barracks without permission. 

This might sound similar to the English phrase, to go ‘awol,’ but as this phrase actual comes from the military acronym ‘to be absent without leave’. 

Use it like this

Je suis presque sûr que mon fils a fait le mur le week-end dernier. J’ai entendu la porte faire un bruit vers 2 heures du matin.– I am pretty sure my son snuck out last weekend. I heard the door make a noise around 2am.

J’ai une histoire hilarante à raconter : dans les années 80, j’ai fait le mur chez mes parents et j’ai roulé jusqu’à une ville située à 50 kilomètres de là, au milieu de la nuit.– I have a hilarious story to tell: it was the 1980s, and I snuck out of my parents’ house and drove to the town 50km away in the middle of the night.

Not to be confused with

Faire le pont – to do the bridge. This is nothing to do with rebellious teens, it described the very adult activity of taking a day of annual leave to form a ‘bridge’ to public holidays, thereby creating a nice four-day weekend for yourself.

French Expression of the Day: Cocher la case

This is something that you will need to do regularly in France.

Published: 13 June 2022 12:05 CEST
Why do I need to know cocher la case?

Because you will see this phrase on almost every administrative document in France, but it’s also used in everyday conversation.

What does it mean?

Cocher la case – usually pronounced koe shay lah kess – literally translates to check (or tick) the box.

It’s commonly seen on forms, but you can use ‘check the box’ figuratively as well. 

Just like in English, cocher la case can just be used to describe someone or something that meets all of the relevant criteria. It can also be used in passing when you want to reference an outstanding task you’ve managed to accomplish (j’ai coché la case) or maybe a promise you’ve made to someone that keeps getting pushed to the back-burner (je vais cocher la case). 

Though not the trickiest French expression to understand, it’s an important one to know because you’ll have to tick this box quite a lot during your time in France.

Use it like this

Veuillez cocher la case de la réponse appropriée.– Please check the appropriate box.

Je suis désolée, mais ton profil ne coche pas toutes les cases pour ce poste là.– I am sorry, but your profile does not fit all the requirements for this post. 

J’ai beaucoup de choses à faire aujourd’hui, il me faudra donc un peu de temps pour écrire votre lettre de recommandation, mais je vous promets de cocher la case d’ici ce soir ! – I have a lot to get done today, so it will take me a bit of time to write your recommendation letter, but I promise to tick that box by the end of the night!

