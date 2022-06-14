Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENVIRONMENT

France’s €500m plan to cool its cities as heatwave strikes

The French government announced €500 million on Tuesday to encourage urban vegetation projects to tackle high temperatures in towns and cities as a heatwave began to strike in the south and southwest.

Published: 14 June 2022 13:36 CEST
France's €500m plan to cool its cities as heatwave strikes
People stand on dried lawns as temperatures this week could exceed seasonal norms by ten degrees celsius in Lyon on May 18, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)

“The government is going to encourage the development of cool spaces in urban areas with strong support for local authorities as they adapt to the consequences of climate change,” government spokeswoman Olivia Gregoire told reporters.

A total of €500 million would be set aside for the initiative, she said.

She also called for “vigilance” as temperatures began to climb in the south and southwest of the country, which is expected to bear the full brunt of a heatwave later this week.

Peak temperatures of more than 40C are forecast between Thursday and Saturday, national weather forecaster Méteo France has said, with the whole of the country set to experience a hotter-than-usual spell.

“Faced with this significant, strong and early heatwave, the government calls for vigilance,” Gregoire added, saying the elderly, people living on their own and the homeless were particularly at risk.   

School children and teachers are also complaining about the impact of the hot weather which is coinciding with end-of-year exams for many students.

A primary school teacher in Marseille told AFP she had measured 30C in her class on Monday.

“We’re facing fully south and we couldn’t even open the windows to get some air in,” she said.

Water use restrictions are already in place in around a third of France — and utility companies are urging farmers, factories and public service providers to show “restraint” in their water use.

The spring has been exceptionally warm and dry so far, with May 2022 the warmest May since records began.

Under a 2015 law passed by parliament, all rooftops on new buildings built in commercial zones in France must either be partially covered in plants or solar panels.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENVIRONMENT

Wildfires hit campsite in south of France, 500 people evacuated

Wildfires have partially destroyed one of Europe's largest campsites, located in south west France, burning almost 150 hectares.

Published: 14 June 2022 10:27 CEST
Wildfires hit campsite in south of France, 500 people evacuated

Around 500 people had to be evacuated after a large fire broke out Monday afternoon, at the campsite in Occitanie, south west France. No casualties were reported, but two firemen were reported to be suffering from heat stroke. Other fires also occurred in the nearby region.

According to the latest statement from local firefighters at 8:25pm, the fire is under control, but has burned over 100 hectares of forest. Firefighters said they would keep the area under surveillance throughout the night.

Several people managed to take videos of the incident, including the Préfet of the town the campgrounds were located in, who posted an update around 3:15pm on social media:

The fire hit the Espiguette campsite, one of the largest in Europe, in the Gard département, destroying more than 60 dwellings in a new part of the site that was due to be opened shortly.

Nevertheless, the flames forced over 500 people to be evacuated. 

The thick plume of smoke was visible for kilometres around. 

In addition to the fire at the campsite, the town of Ledenon, which is near the campgrounds, also saw about 25 hectares of undergrowth, forest and brushwood go up in smoke.

In the nearby town of Blauzac, an additional 20 hectares burned, according to French newspaper Libération. In total, almost 150 hectares have burned.

Firefighters are warning that with unusually hot temperatures and stronger possibilities for drought, there is a higher chance for forest fires this summer.

Eric Brocardi, the spokesman for the National Federation of Firefighters of France, told Franceinfo that France is currently “a real powder keg,” warning listeners that if people do not pay attention this summer, there will be ‘difficulties.’

SHOW COMMENTS