Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Best frenemies: when French leaders are forced to ‘cohabit’

French President Emmanuel Macron is battling to retain his parliamentary majority, with a leftwing alliance run by the firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon making a strong showing in the first round of the country's general election Sunday.

Published: 14 June 2022 09:13 CEST
Best frenemies: when French leaders are forced to 'cohabit'
Former President François Mitterrand and Prime Minister Jacques Chirac during the first 'cohabitation' under the Fifth Republic. (Photo by AFP)

Macron, a centrist who also enjoys support on the right, is desperate to avoid a “cohabitation” in which the president and the prime minister are from different parties.

There have been three such periods in post-war France, when the prime minister, and not the president, took charge of domestic affairs.

Under France’s constitution, the president has the power to set foreign and defence policy.

1986-1988: Sparks fly

Five years after becoming the first left-wing president since World War II, leftwinger Francois Mitterrand is forced into an unhappy marriage with centre-right leader Jacques Chirac in 1986 after losing parliamentary elections.

Mitterrand takes it on the chin, declaring that Chirac is free to “determine and conduct the policy of the nation” as set out in the Constitution.

The pair are soon at each other’s throats, with Chirac threatening to resign after Mitterrand refused to sign decrees on privatising public companies.

The government later transforms the decrees into a bill, which is adopted by parliament.

Months later the tensions between the ruling duo are again laid bare when Mitterrand declares he is “on the same page” as students protesting over higher education reforms.

Mitterrand emerges victorious from the power struggle, beating Chirac in 1988 to win a second seven-year term as president.

1993-1995 : Smoother second ride

Mitterrand has to bed down with the right for another two-year period in 1993 after the Socialists suffer another election drubbing.

This time he names Chirac’s rival Edouard Balladur as prime minister.

The second “cohabitation” is less acrimonious than the first, not least because this time Mitterrand is not seeking re-election after the end of his two terms.

READ MORE: French Word of the Day: Cohabitation

The pair do lock horns at times, however, on issues ranging from nuclear testing to France’s asylum laws.

As Mitterrand grows weaker due to a battle with prostate cancer, Balladur begins speaking out more on France’s place in the world, annoying the president.

1997-2002: Chirac’s gamble

In 1997, Jacques Chirac has been president for two years when the centre-right leader gambles big… and loses spectacularly.

He dissolves the National Assembly and calls elections a year early in the hope of increasing his parliamentary majority, but ends up haemorrhaging seats to the Socialists, who win back power under Lionel Jospin.

Chirac promises a “constructive cohabitation” while insisting that the constitution gives him “the last word”, a claim disputed by Jospin.

The Socialists plough ahead with their ambitious reform agenda, introducing a 35-hour working week despite Chirac’s objections, as well as universal health insurance.

Yet again, the “cohabitation” proves more beneficial for the president than the premier, with Chirac seeing off Jospin and far-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen to win a second term in 2002.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

POLITICS

French elections: Macron and leftist alliance finish neck-and-neck in first round

French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance was on track to win the largest number of seats in parliament after the first round of voting on Sunday, projections from polling firms showed, though it remains unclear if it will obtain a majority.

Published: 12 June 2022 20:18 CEST
Updated: 13 June 2022 06:43 CEST
French elections: Macron and leftist alliance finish neck-and-neck in first round

Final results showed both Macron’s centrist group on 25.75 percent of the vote and the leftwing alliance Nupes (Nouvelle union populaire, écologique and sociale) on 25.66 percent.

Projections from pollsters predict that Macron’s group will gain the highest number of seats in the parliament, but could lose his majority – although the seat numbers will not be known until after the second round on June 19th.

His Ensemble (Together) alliance was projected by three firms to win between 260 and 310 seats in the second round of voting on June 19th, with Nupes finishing second, for a projected 150 to 220 seats.

Macron would need to secure at least 289 seats to have a majority for pushing through legislation during his second five-year term.

The Sunday poll was the first round of voting, with constituencies where no candidate has received an absolute majority holding a second round of voting next Sunday, where the electorate picks between the highest scoring candidates.

Macron needs a majority in the French parliament in order to continue his programme of reforms over the next five years, but if his Ensemble group does not gain an absolute majority, he and his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne can still attempt to put together an alliance of other parties. 

OPINION France has too many elections and it’s killing politics

Nupes is a new alliance between the hard-left La France Insoumise, the centre-left Parti Socialiste, the green and the Communists, headed by third-placed presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Ensemble, meanwhile, comprises Macron’s La République en Marche party plus centrists MoDem and Horizon – the new party created by former PM Edouard Philippe.

The turnout level was headed towards a record low, with just 48 percent of registered voters reported to have turned out.

The far-right Rassemblement National headed by Marine Le Pen, who lost to Macron in the presidential vote in April, finished in third place with 18.68 percent, which could result in 10 to 45 seats, according to the projections.

The former education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer was eliminated in the first round in his constituency of Loiret (Orléans) but the Disabilities minister Damien Abad, who has been at the centre of a storm since he was accused of rape by two women, qualified in first position in Ain, north east France.

In total 15 of the the 28 government ministers are standing in these elections – including the Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne – and Macron has said that anyone who fails to be elected is expected to step down from their ministerial role.

All members of the government have progressed to the second round, although some of them – including Europe minister Clément Beaune and environment minister Amelie de Montchalin – are now in a vulnerable position after finishing in second place.

Eric Zemmour, the extreme right TV pundit turned presidential candidate, was eliminated in the first round in his constituency in Var, southern France. 

SHOW COMMENTS