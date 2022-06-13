Strikes, inflation and cheese: 6 essential articles for life in France

Summer’s here and the time is right for marching in the streets. Not only does France regularly (although not always) top the European tables for days of strike action, but French strikes usually aim to be as disruptive as possible.
And this year is no exception, with workers walking out over the rising cost of living and airline strikes already planned for July.
But if you get furious every time there is a strike in France, you will quickly give yourself ulcers, so here are some tips to try and become more zen about the whole thing.
How to stop worrying and learn to love French strikes
Speaking of the cost of living – all around the world spiralling inflation rates mean that households are facing rapidly rising bills. And, although France has certainly not been spared completely, it is faring better than many of its neighbours – here’s why.
Explained: How is France keeping its inflation rate comparatively low?
A quick segue into language – have you ever noticed the sly use of an anglicism in adverts in France? Maybe you’ve seen one encouraging you to check out a new dating app that will help you avoid le ghosting.
If you look, you should also see a small disclaimer – a translation into French reminding readers le ghosting is actually la disparation. This is because the French are notoriously proud of their language and several bodies exist to safeguard it from the looming threat of English words and phrases – but is it ever actually illegal to use English in France?
‘Right to French’ : When is it illegal to use English in France?
Bad news… The Court of Justice of the European Union has confirmed that Britons lost EU citizenship when the UK left the EU, bringing an end to a number of legal cases challenging this specific Brexit outcome.
The decision also sets a precedent should other countries decide to leave the bloc in the future. But what does that mean?
Is new court ruling the end for Britons fighting to remain EU citizens?
Good news… The European Parliament has approved an agreement establishing a single charging solution for frequently used small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.
The law will make it mandatory for specific devices that are rechargeable via a wired cable to be equipped with a USB Type-C port.
What you need to know about the EU’s plan for a uniform phone charger
And finally… The answer to the most important question of life, the universe and everything for anyone living in France. Ever.
Reader question: Exactly how many different types of cheese are there in France?
Member comments