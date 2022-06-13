Read news from:
PARIS

L’eau de Paris: Why the French capital is launching a tap water campaign

It sounds like a perfume, but the new 'l'eau de Paris' advertising campaign has a much more practical purpose.

Published: 13 June 2022 13:01 CEST
A man drinks water from a fountain in the Tuileries Garden in Paris. Photo by Dominique FAGET / AFP

If you’re in Paris you might have seen adverts telling you to ‘choose Paris water’ – here’s what it means.

Je choisis l’eau de Paris (I choose Paris water) is plastered all over the city’s advertising boards at the moment, and it references a campaign by the city authorities to make Paris a ‘single-use-plastic free city’ by 2024.

The French government has introduced legislation banning lots of types of single-use plastics, but Paris authorities are aiming to go one better and make the city entirely free of single-use plastics by 2024.

One of the biggest uses of single-use plastics is water bottles – across France 8.7 million plastic bottles of water are sold each year and only half are recycled. Water bottles are among the items most commonly found in the 8 million tonnes of plastic that end up in the oceans each year.

But staying hydrated is also important to health, especially in the summer months, which is why Paris authorities have launched the ‘choose Paris water’ campaign encouraging people to ditch the bottled water and instead drink Paris tap water.

Restaurants, bars and cafés are already legally obliged to offer free tap water to customers – to ensure you get tap water and not expensive mineral water ask for une carafe d’eau or un pichet d’eau – but Paris is expanding the tap-water provision to everyone.

If you see a business with a sticker saying ‘Ici, je choisis l’eau de Paris‘ you can enter and ask for a (free) glass of water or to fill up your water bottle.

This isn’t limited to bars and cafés, shops, hairdressers and other businesses are getting involved too.

Paris has an extensive network of water fountains where you can take a drink or fill up your water bottle – some of them even dispense sparkling water.

You can find an interactive map of all the drinking fountains here.

Paris tap water is entirely safe to drink, the only water you shouldn’t drink is that which comes out of the dispensers labelled eau non-potable (non-drinking water) – this is used by the street cleaners to wash down the streets.

Cooling water vapour fountains at the Bassin de la Villette in northern Paris. Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

If you want to simply cool off, also keep an eye out for the brumisateurs (foggers) which appear when the weather gets hot and pump out cooling water vapour.

You can also buy little bottles that spray a light mist of water onto your face or hands in order to cool down – look out for them in the pharmacy or supermarket.

Unlike Italy where tourists are frequently fined for trying to cool off in historic fountains, Paris authorities are pretty relaxed about people splashing around in fountains such as the Trocadero when the temperatures soar. 

Heatwave forecast to “hit France like a blowtorch” this week

An unusually early heatwave is forecast to hit France this week, with temperatures of 35 to 40C expected across the country.

Published: 13 June 2022 11:05 CEST
A heatwave that French meteorologist Guillaume Séchet says will hit France like a “blowtorch” will arrive this week, starting in the south-west of the country and then making its way north.

Temperatures are set to reach between 35C and 40C on Wednesday, June 15th, and continuing rising into the weekend. 

The hot weather, which is coming from a low-pressure system off Portugal and Morocco, will bring the heat to the south first, particularly near the Spanish border, where temperatures will already be around 35C on Wednesday.

By the Saturday, most of the country is expected to see temperatures of at least 34C, including the Paris region.

The heat is expected to stick around in the south, in areas like Rhone Valley and inland parts of Provence until early next week.

Le Parisien reports that France peak temperatures will be seen on Friday, where the southern parts of the country “from Landes to Gard” could see temperatures from 40 to 42C.

“It’s a record this early in the season,” meteorologist Patrick Galois told franceinfo.

Temperatures like this had only previously been recorded after June 18th, in 2005 and 2017. After an exceedingly warm month of May, this heatwave comes as another reminder of the increase and intensification of heatwaves in relation to the climate crisis.

