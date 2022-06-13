Heatwave forecast to “hit France like a blowtorch” this week

A heatwave that French meteorologist Guillaume Séchet says will hit France like a “blowtorch” will arrive this week, starting in the south-west of the country and then making its way north.
Temperatures are set to reach between 35C and 40C on Wednesday, June 15th, and continuing rising into the weekend.
🌡️ Confirmation d'un temps de plus en plus chaud la semaine prochaine avec la remontée d'une masse d'air torride du #Maroc : les seuils de #canicule seront sans doute atteints dans le sud de la France, approchés au nord. pic.twitter.com/ZReWvaaawg
— La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) June 11, 2022
The hot weather, which is coming from a low-pressure system off Portugal and Morocco, will bring the heat to the south first, particularly near the Spanish border, where temperatures will already be around 35C on Wednesday.
By the Saturday, most of the country is expected to see temperatures of at least 34C, including the Paris region.
🥵Une vague de chaleur se met en place à partir de mercredi jusqu'au week-end. Elle commencera par concerner le sud du pays. Son extension plus au nord est encore incertaine. Le pic d'intensité de cet épisode est attendu entre jeudi et samedi
🌡️ T°C maxi prévues mercredi⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kFaXxLEGDY
— Météo-France (@meteofrance) June 12, 2022
The heat is expected to stick around in the south, in areas like Rhone Valley and inland parts of Provence until early next week.
Le Parisien reports that France peak temperatures will be seen on Friday, where the southern parts of the country “from Landes to Gard” could see temperatures from 40 to 42C.
🌡️ #Canicule entre mercredi et samedi prochain : c'est dans le sud et l'ouest du pays qu'elle paraît la plus durable et la plus intense avec des températures maximales à près de 40°C. Des #records_de_chaleur_mensuels pourraient être battus. pic.twitter.com/vpVIMxTla0
— La Chaîne Météo (@lachainemeteo) June 11, 2022
“It’s a record this early in the season,” meteorologist Patrick Galois told franceinfo.
Temperatures like this had only previously been recorded after June 18th, in 2005 and 2017. After an exceedingly warm month of May, this heatwave comes as another reminder of the increase and intensification of heatwaves in relation to the climate crisis.
