Why do I need to know cocher la case?

Because you will see this phrase on almost every administrative document in France, but it’s also used in everyday conversation.

What does it mean?

Cocher la case – usually pronounced koe shay lah kess – literally translates to check (or tick) the box.

It’s commonly seen on forms, but you can use ‘check the box’ figuratively as well.

Just like in English, cocher la case can just be used to describe someone or something that meets all of the relevant criteria. It can also be used in passing when you want to reference an outstanding task you’ve managed to accomplish (j’ai coché la case) or maybe a promise you’ve made to someone that keeps getting pushed to the back-burner (je vais cocher la case).

Though not the trickiest French expression to understand, it’s an important one to know because you’ll have to tick this box quite a lot during your time in France.

Use it like this

Veuillez cocher la case de la réponse appropriée.– Please check the appropriate box.

Je suis désolée, mais ton profil ne coche pas toutes les cases pour ce poste là.– I am sorry, but your profile does not fit all the requirements for this post.

J’ai beaucoup de choses à faire aujourd’hui, il me faudra donc un peu de temps pour écrire votre lettre de recommandation, mais je vous promets de cocher la case d’ici ce soir ! – I have a lot to get done today, so it will take me a bit of time to write your recommendation letter, but I promise to tick that box by the end of the night!