Inside France: Celebrity weddings, new elections and yet more tear gas

From cute fluffy ducklings to the election trail, celebrity weddings to political double standards, our new weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 11 June 2022 10:29 CEST
Inside France: Celebrity weddings, new elections and yet more tear gas
Photo: The Local

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

Election (non) fever

France heads back to the polls on Sunday for the first round of voting in the parliamentary elections.

These elections essentially decide whether we get five years of political paralysis or ‘Macron: Part II’ – a wide-reaching programme of reforms.

READ ALSO What happens on Sunday and why is it important

They’re therefore pretty important, but a growing number of voters have decided that they simply don’t care – is it uninspiring candidates, European voter apathy or (as John Lichfield argues) simply too many elections?

The election poster that has raised the most comments has been this very cute one from the Parti Animaliste – whether it will win them any MPs remains to be seen.

Photo: The Local
 
Macron has also been out on the election trail, meeting a mixed reception.

Another tear-gassing incident by police

Just one week after shocking images of football fans being tear-gassed by police at the Stade de France, police were again filmed using gaz lacrymogène, this time on a crowd of passengers at Gare de l’Est who were waiting for a replacement bus service.

This week has also seen a report presented to the Prime Minister, while Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, Paris police chief Didier Lallement and representatives of the French Football Federation were summoned before the Senate to answer questions about the chaotic scenes at the Champions League final.

It’s been a frankly unedifying spectacle of excuses, half apologies and ‘lost’ CCTV footage – but an increasing number of people in France are starting to ask where are the Senate hearings into the many French victims of police violence.

From ‘yellow vest’ protesters to Adama Traore, Steve Canico and ‘Théo’ there is a long and grim list of French people who have ended up injured, maimed or dead after interactions with the police.

In most cases they or their families have to fight for years to achieve any kind of enquiry, and it’s difficult to recall any other occasion when the Senate summoned the Interior Minister to answer questions about police behaviour just one week after the event – a case of double standards?

Wedding bells

Congratulations to ex president François Hollande, who this week got married for the first time at the age of 67.

His bride is Julie Gayet, the well-known French actress who Hollande was revealed to be having an affair with while he was president back in 2014. The two had a quiet ceremony in Corrèze, central France. 

Talking France

The latest edition of our Talking France podcast is out – looking at French elections, inflation, celebrity weddings, obscure French regional languages, inheritance law and more . . . Listen on the link below or find it on Spotify, Apple or HERE.

Last laugh

And you might have noticed quite a few French people chuckling when former PM Manuel Valls failed to make it past the first round of the parliamentary elections to represent French people living abroad (who vote one week earlier than the rest of the country). 

You might think it’s a little mean to laugh at his humiliation, but Valls has earned himself quite a reputation for abrasive statements during his time in politics – from suggesting that the city of Marseille should be bulldozed to denying the existence of “white privilege” in France. 

For the rest of France, voting in the parliamentary elections takes place on Sunday June 12th and June 19th – we’ll be covering the results live on Sunday evening HERE.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

Inside France: Policing crisis, party in the port and France’s royal fever

It's been a week dominated by ongoing political fallout from a couple of hours at France's national stadium, but it's also been a week of travel problems, workers shortages and a surprising amount of royal fever - our new weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week

Published: 4 June 2022 09:07 CEST
Inside France: Policing crisis, party in the port and France's royal fever

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

Football fallout

Chaos at the Stade de France during the Champions League final has dominated the headlines in France this week – because this is about more than just a football match.

The shocking scenes have tapped into several long-running issues in France – heavy-handed French policing and the country’s controversial interior minister.

Policing crisis 

From maimed protesters during the ‘yellow vest’ protests to footage of police beating a black music producer in Paris and a music event that ended in a concert-goers’ death, there are regular scandals about the nature of policing in France.

But there appears to be little political will to face up to the problems.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin has defended the police’s handling of the match on Saturday, but his explanation for the chaos – blaming 30,000-40,000 ticketless fans – was roundly disblieved and he was summoned to explain himself before the Senate.

Leftwing daily Libération didn’t hold back with this front page depicting him as Pinocchio.

Since his appointment in 2020 Darmanin has repeatedly caused controversy, whether for his hardline stances on immigration, drugs or women’s swimwear or his comments on vegetarian school meals or supermarket ethnic food aisles.

Party town

In more cheerful sporting news, the port of La Rochelle looked pretty fun at the weekend as roughly half the town took the streets to celebrate the local rugby team winning the Champions Cup, making them champions of Europe.

La Rochelle are a relatively recent addition to French top-flight rugby and the team has very passionate fans – a trip to the town’s Stade Marcel Delflandre during the season is highly recommended for rugby enthusiasts, or people who simply enjoy elite sport in a really fun atmosphere. The match-day snacks are also particularly good. 

Worker shortages

In common with much of Europe, France is experiencing a shortage of workers and unions are warning that this is likely to get worse over the summer.

From a lack of seasonal workers for holiday camps and cafés to problems recruiting staff for airports, this could affect many industries over a summer that many were hoping would be a return to normality after the pandemic. 

ANALYSIS: Why France is facing a severe worker shortage

Right royal party

You might think that France – a country that took a famously stern line with its own monarchy – would not be much interested in the 70th anniversary of the reign of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II.

But in fact France has been getting involved in Jubilee fever this week -staging a special ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, planting trees and sending the gift of a horse to the Queen.

President Emmanuel Macron also recorded this message – mostly in English – to the queen.

And it’s not just at Jubilee time, French media frequently covers the latest royal antics from across the Channel. Other European royalty get less press coverage, although the royals down in the micro-state of Monaco are also frequently spotted in French glossy magazines such as Paris Match. 

Talking France

If you want to hear The Local France team discussing all aspects of French news and life in France, you might enjoy the half-hour episodes of Talking France.

Listen on the link below or download HERE.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

