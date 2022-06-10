Read news from:
Teenager admits stabbing girlfriend to death in eastern France

A 14-year-old has admitted to stabbing his girlfriend to death in eastern France, prosecutors have said.

Published: 10 June 2022 08:35 CEST
The body of a 14-year-old girl was found near this school in Clesse. (Photo: Jeff Pachoud / AFP)

The victim’s body was found early on Thursday, near her former primary school in a village north of Lyon, according to police.

Investigators believe the pair may have recently broken up, a source familiar with the case told AFP.

The girl went missing late on Wednesday and police were deployed around Clesse, a wine-growing village of 800 inhabitants.

“(The suspect’s) first statements confirm that he committed murder,” local prosecutor Eric Jallet told a press conference.

He admitted to stabbing the girl several times, including in the neck, when they met in the night, Jallet added, without giving a motive.

The teenager’s friends “said the suspect had in the past made worrying statements, talking about wanting to kill someone, in particular his girlfriend,” Jallet said.

He said friends had not taken the boy’s threats seriously, although they had been worried about him.

Regional schools chief Pierre N’Gahane said the girl was a pupil at a collège in nearby Lugny.

“What’s happened is totally incomprehensible,” he told broadcaster BFM television.

There had been “no reports of bullying” at the girl’s school, he added, and described the victim as a good student.

N’Gahane was unable to confirm reports that the girl and the suspect had recently split up, but said it was “possible”.

The primary school in Clesse, near where the girl’s body was found, was closed with a bouquet of white and pink roses attached to a barrier. Bloodstains were visible on the ground outside.

“This is a horrible day,” Clesse mayor Jean-Pierre Chevrier said, adding that the girl’s family was, “well liked”, and that the family’s only child had been, “very kind, just like her parents”.

Police initially said the girl was 13 but later revised her age to 14.

Gang on trial in Paris for stealing memorial Banksy work from Bataclan

Eight men go on trial in Paris on Wednesday accused of stealing a Banksy artwork, painted on the door of the Bataclan concert venue to honour 90 people killed in the 2015 terror attacks.

Published: 8 June 2022 11:19 CEST
Gang on trial in Paris for stealing memorial Banksy work from Bataclan

The seven French defendants and one Italian are suspected of removing the metal door from the building before dawn in January 2019 and transporting it to Italy.

It was decorated in 2018 with the stencil of a mournful young woman by the anonymous British street artist, giving it an estimated value of up to one million euros.

A white van with concealed numberplates was seen stopping on January 26th in an alleyway running alongside the Bataclan in central Paris.

Many concertgoers fled via the same alley after the Bataclan became the focal point of France’s worst ever attacks since World War II, when Islamic State group jihadists in November 2015 killed 130 people at a string of sites across the capital.

Three of those on trial, in their 30s, confessed to the theft when they were arrested, though two said they were only carrying out the orders of a man who was not present when the door was removed, Mehdi Meftah.

Meftah, 41, who founded a luxury brand of T-shirts embellished with 18-karat gold bars after claiming to win 7.5 million euros in the lottery, told police that his friend Kevin G., also on trial, presented him with the Banksy unannounced.

This version was confirmed by Kevin but contested by other defendants.

Four defendants, aged between 31 and 58, are accused of transporting the stolen artwork.

On the morning of the theft, three masked men climbed out of the van, cut the hinges with angle grinders powered by a generator and left within 10 minutes, in what an investigating judge called a “meticulously prepared” heist.

A burglary of a generator and angle grinders from a DIY shop in France’s south-eastern Isere region 12 days earlier put police on the trail of three of the suspects, who were recorded talking about the art theft when their phones were tapped.

Phone records showed that the men were in Paris on the night of the heist.

Investigators pieced together the door’s route across France and into Italy, where it was found in June 2020 on a farm in Sant’Omero, near the Adriatic coast.

“The symbolism (of the theft) is what it is, and no one is trying to play it down,” said Margaux Durand-Poincloux, one of the defence lawyers.

“But in my client’s case, it remains an aggravated theft in which he did not decide the target,” she added.

In a separate court case, the city-owned operator of the concert hall is fighting the return of the Banksy-decorated door to the owners of the building.

Works by the street artist, often bearing a political message, have fetched millions of dollars at auction.

The sole surviving attacker, Salah Abdeslam, is facing a life term in prison at a marathon trial, which opened in Paris last September, with prosecutors set to make final arguments and sentencing requests this week.

