BRITS IN FRANCE

‘So grateful for opportunities in France’ – from new arrival with no French to police high-flier

She moved to France at the age of five with her British parents, not speaking a word of French but now Georgia Ellis has completed her education and been accepted onto a fast-track programme for high fliers in the French police.

Published: 10 June 2022 15:14 CEST
Photo courtesy of Georgia Ellis

Georgia Ellis, 24, came to Charente, in 2002, at the age of five, when her detective parents decided to swap the busy UK capital for a quieter, slower, life in the rural south west of France.

And now the naturalised French citizen is following in her parents’ footsteps – becoming one of just 35 people to qualify for a place on a fast-track scheme in the French police.

Georgia didn’t always plan on a career in the police, but said: “I’d got to the end of my studies – and I think with everything going on with Covid as well, I thought it’s interesting to do something that helps society and that has a direct impact on the community.” 

Understandably proud mum Maggie said that Georgia knew next to no French when the family arrived in 2002: “Bonjour, au revoir, merci and s’il vous plaît – that was about it,” she said.

“We’d come on holidays together over a period of about 18 months together with her – and she always seemed to communicate with children on the beach … kids just get on, don’t they?”

Georgia, she said, was thrown into the deep end with learning the language just about from day one.

“When she got to school on the first day, the headteacher had changed from the one we had meetings with earlier – and they had no idea who this child was who had turned up… They found one teacher in the school who spoke a bit of English and it all fell into place.”

But, like many young children before and after her, Georgia soon picked up the language. “It was about six months before she could fully understand what was being said to her, and about 12 months before she was fully fluent.

“She was lucky in that she was the only English child in the tiny school she was at – she had to speak French, there was no alternative.”

Several years later, after passing through collège, Georgia moved away to board at a lycée Angoulême because she wanted to learn Chinese, where she studied a language bac.

“She did find it quite easy to pick up languages,” Maggie said, “and she got a mention très bien in her bac.”

From there, she studied languages and law at Nantes, including a six-month Erasmus period at Grenada, Spain. She was accepted into an international law and global governance Masters at the Sorbonne – and spent six months in Melbourne, returning to France shortly before the Covid-19 lockdown. 

It was about this time that Georgia’s French nationality came through. She had applied shortly after the Brexit vote in the UK, and had been approved in 2018, but her time in Australia followed by the health situation delayed the formalities for some time.

“She wanted to do something to give a bit back to her adopted country – and this was more or less the first time she thought of a career with the police.”

Maggie added: “Georgia has achieved all this through her own hard work, determination and perseverance, and the education system here in France that has rewarded her endeavours with the chance to study abroad, and to obtain her degrees and Masters, without having to incur student debts.

“She has worked in hospitality when her study workload allowed, in order to make a little extra for living expenses but both she and we are so grateful for the opportunities and lifestyle that France has afforded us.”

To get to this stage, Georgia had to go through an intensive preparatory course, including physical and written examinations. 

And the hard work starts again in September, when the fast-track course begins in Lyon.

Georgia explained that she could end up working anywhere in the country once her training period ends. “When you finish your training period, a list of postings comes out, and where you can go depends on your ‘rank’ at the end of the training period.

“Most of it’s in ‘securite publique’ – which is mainstream policing. You can choose to go to Paris, or what they call the Provinces – other towns. For the beginning of my career, maybe going to Paris will be a good idea.”

Even then, her life will not be exactly settled. “We have to move about a lot. The first posting is two years, and then we have to move every four years. You can do that a lot more easily in Paris, because you can move to different places in bigger police stations.”

But she’s hoping her placement period during training will be rather closer to home. “For the placement, we get to choose where we do that – I’m hoping to do that in Bordeaux because it’s not too far away, but I don’t know the city that well … and the south of France would be nice at some stage!”

STRIKES

How to stop worrying and learn to love French strikes

If you intend to spend much time in France, sooner or later you are likely to be affected by strike action. French people get compulsory philosophy classes at school, but for foreigners who might be less good at being philosophical about the situation, here are some tips.

Published: 9 June 2022 11:49 CEST
How to stop worrying and learn to love French strikes

Not only does France regularly (although not always) top the European tables for days of strike action, but French strikes usually aim to be as disruptive as possible.

Strikes often target public services, particularly transport, and unions call them for days when they will have maximum impact – such as the start of the summer holidays for airline strikes or the days of festivals or big matches for train strikes – after all, is it even a strike if no-one is inconvenienced by it?

But if you get furious every time there is a strike you will quickly give yourself ulcers, so here are some tips to try and become more zen about it.

1. Think of the social benefits. If you live and/or work in France the chances are that you enjoy all sorts of benefits from generous annual leave to grants to go on holiday.

But these didn’t just fall from the sky into the laps of French workers, they were fought for over many years, often by unions.

So as you jam yourself into the single, packed Metro that is running on a strike day, close your eyes and think what you’ll do with your (minimum) 25 days of paid leave.

2. Think of the services. One thing that a skeleton rail service will flag up is how comparatively good the service is the rest of the time.

France has an excellent network of public services from trains to hospitals, leisure centres to schools. They’re good because they’re comparatively well funded by the state and why are they well funded by the state? Because governments are too scared of mass strike action to totally defund them.

A strike will also give you a new appreciation for certain workers.

It’s hard to find a positive side to those days when the waste collectors go on strike and stinking garbage is piled on every street corner, other than to appreciate how truly vital the low-paid and unglamourous job of éboueur (waste-collector) is to a society. 

3. Think of your inaliable rights. The rights of workers and citizens are fairly well protected in France and that’s not because all French politicians are lovely, cuddly altruistic types (far from it).

It’s that they know that attempts to infringe on the benefits of their citizens will result in major protests and probably strikes. Sometimes they push ahead and do it anyway, of course – for example Emmanuel Macron and his 2019 pension reforms – but at least the power of the street gives them pause.

4. Think of the valuable lessons for your kids. French teachers are a fairly feisty bunch, unafraid to strike if they’re not happy with their pay, conditions or whichever reform the Education Ministry is proposing this week.

This is a major headache for parents, who often have to find childcare at short notice.

But think of the great lesson this is imparting to your children on standing up for their rights and taking an active part in democracy. (Although you might regret telling them that the next time they decide to strike for the right to eat Nutella at every meal). 

5. Think of your French vocab. Strike days are a good opportunity to learn some new French words. Yes, there’s some technical vocab but we’re really talking about learning French swearing.

Keep an ear open and you’re bound to learn some colourful phrases from your fellow passengers/service users, from sighing over the la pagaille (the shambles) to cursing the bordel de merde (total fuck-up) it’s all a good learning experience.

If you’re into your fifth hour of waiting at the airport, set yourself the challenge of counting all of the different ways the French passengers use putain as they queue. 

6. Don’t say we didn’t warn you. Go through a list of French clichés and it won’t be long before you get to strikes.

Yet thousands of people still move here, and many others travel – despite its world-renowned striking France is also the world’s most-visited tourist destination.

If nothing else, tourists end up with a good story to tell once they get back home.

7. Think of the cheese. All countries have things that really suck (try spending February in Stockholm if you don’t believe us) and French strikes make it onto that list for many people.

But as we mentioned, people continue to flock here, and that’s probably because the country has so much great stuff – from culture to natural beauty, history to architecture, wine to cheese.

So as you face having to revise your plans because ‘c’est la grève’ try to see strikes as a kind of cosmic tax, balancing things out.

And you know who virtually never strikes? Wine-makers, so at least there will always be a cheering glass of something at the end of your strike day.  

