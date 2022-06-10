PODCAST: Why don’t the French seem to care about the crucial parliamentary elections?

Ben McPartland is joined by France editor Emma Pearson, reporter Genevieve Mansfield and veteran political correspondant John Lichfield to weigh up the big news stories and the talking points from France this week.
Sunday marks the first round of voting in the parliamentary elections and we’re looking at why these are important, the faces to look out for and of course trying to predict what will happen.
Listen to the new episode on the link below, on Apple or Spotify or download HERE.
John Lichfield said: “I don’t think Jean-Luc Mélenchon has any chance of being prime minister, I don’t think the left has any chance of winning an overall majority, it’s not even likely that the left will have the biggest block of seats, that would be a big shock.
“What the polls suggest is that it’s on a knife edge over whether Macron will get a very narrow overall majority or whether his government will have to govern with the help of an opposition block of seats – most likely Les Républicains on the centre-right.”
We also weigh in on the big talking points in France this week – from financial aid with the cost of living crisis to a celebrity wedding and one of France’s least known regional languages.
As ever we’re answering questions from readers – this week it’s one for property owners, with the rules around inheritance in France.
And we’re talking a look at what is on the horizon in France, including one of the best festivals of the year – the Fête de la musique.
You can find all episodes of Talking France to download HERE, or on Apple or Spotify.
Member comments