TRAVEL NEWS

French airport workers call strike in July

Airport workers in France are calling for a second day of strikes in July as they demand a pay increase to cope with the rising cost of living.

Published: 10 June 2022 20:28 CEST
French airport workers call strike in July
Airport workers are calling for a second day of strike action after a one-day walkout on June 9th. Photo by Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP

Ground staff at Aéroports de Paris – which operates both Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports – already staged a one-day walk-out on Thursday, causing a quarter of flights departing from Charles de Gaulle to be cancelled.

After a meeting on Friday, unions released a joint statement calling for a second day of strike action on Saturday, July 2nd.

It is likely that airlines will only know around 48 hours in advance how many flights are affected by the strike action, and passengers affected will be contacted by their airline. 

The strike call was co-ordinated between the unions CGT, FO, CFDT, CFTC, Sud, Unsa and Solidaires and potentially covers all staff at the two airports, including security personnel.

The workers are demanding  a general salary increase of €300.

Air passengers were already being warned of possible delays at French airports – especially in Paris – due to widespread staff shortages in the aviation industry. 

The strike is called for the beginning of the summer holiday season, but it is likely that the following weekend will be the ‘big getaway’ for French families since the school year ends on Thursday, July 7th. 

TRAVEL NEWS

US to end Covid-testing requirement for travellers from France

Authorities in the USA have announced the end of the Covid-testing requirement for arrivals from France, meaning that fully vaccinated people will soon be able to travel between France and the US without needing pre-travel tests.

Published: 10 June 2022 16:32 CEST
US to end Covid-testing requirement for travellers from France

France and much of Europe had dropped the testing requirement for fully-vaccinated arrivals in the spring, but the US still has maintained the requirement to show proof of a negative test for all arrivals.

However on Friday, the Biden administration announced that it would not renew the testing requirement.

The new rule is expected to come into effect at 12.01 Sunday EDT, until then passengers will still need to show a negative Covid test before they can board a plane to the US.

The US currently bars unvaccinated travellers from entry – although this does not apply to US citizens, US residents or those travelling for essential reasons – there was no announcement on lifting this restriction. 

The CDC said that testing requirements could be reinstated if new variants of Covid emerge, and added that it continues to recommend pre-travel testing. 

French rules now state that fully vaccinated travellers from the US do not need a Covid test, neither do they need any extra paperwork such as declarations or passenger locator forms.

Unvaccinated travellers from the US do still need a negative Covid test in order to enter France – a PCR test taken within 72 hours of boarding or an antigen test taken within 48 hours of boarding.

Once in France, the vaccine pass is no longer required to access venues like cafés, bars and tourist sites. 

France counts as fully vaccinated those who:

  • Are vaccinated with a WHO-approved vaccine (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson)
  • Are 7 days after their final dose, or 28 days in the case of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines
  • OR Have had a single vaccine dose after previously recovering from Covid. Travellers must be 7 days after their dose
  • Have had a booster shot if more than 9 months has passed since the final dose of your vaccine. If you have had a booster shot there is no need for a second one, even if more than 9 months has passed since your booster
  • Mixed dose vaccines are accepted 

