French airport workers call strike in July

Ground staff at Aéroports de Paris – which operates both Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports – already staged a one-day walk-out on Thursday, causing a quarter of flights departing from Charles de Gaulle to be cancelled.

After a meeting on Friday, unions released a joint statement calling for a second day of strike action on Saturday, July 2nd.

It is likely that airlines will only know around 48 hours in advance how many flights are affected by the strike action, and passengers affected will be contacted by their airline.

The strike call was co-ordinated between the unions CGT, FO, CFDT, CFTC, Sud, Unsa and Solidaires and potentially covers all staff at the two airports, including security personnel.

The workers are demanding a general salary increase of €300.

Air passengers were already being warned of possible delays at French airports – especially in Paris – due to widespread staff shortages in the aviation industry.

The strike is called for the beginning of the summer holiday season, but it is likely that the following weekend will be the ‘big getaway’ for French families since the school year ends on Thursday, July 7th.