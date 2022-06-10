For members
PROPERTY
5 of the most affordable places to buy property in France
Whether you want city buzz or countryside peace, there are plenty of places in France that you can move to without breaking the bank - here are 5 of the most affordable parts of the country.
Published: 10 June 2022 16:05 CEST
Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash
BRITS IN FRANCE
‘So grateful for opportunities in France’ – from new arrival with no French to police high-flier
She moved to France at the age of five with her British parents, not speaking a word of French but now Georgia Ellis has completed her education and been accepted onto a fast-track programme for high fliers in the French police.
Published: 10 June 2022 15:14 CEST
