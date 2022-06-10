Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

5 of the most affordable places to buy property in France

Whether you want city buzz or countryside peace, there are plenty of places in France that you can move to without breaking the bank - here are 5 of the most affordable parts of the country.

Published: 10 June 2022 16:05 CEST
5 of the most affordable places to buy property in France
Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Auvergne – If you are looking for vast forests, dormant volcanoes, and rolling mountains, Auvergne is the place for you. Relatively non-touristic, this is the perfect part of France to go to if you are looking for an authentic French countryside experience filled with medieval towns and river valleys. Property prices in Auvergne are well below the national average.

For affordability: The départment of Lozère is where the real estate is cheapest in Auvergne. Here, the price of a village house is generally less than €100,000. If you have more funds, you could invest in a luxury villa for around €300,000.

For quaint, village life: Montpeyroux has been rated among the most beautiful villages in France, and it is located in the Puy-de-Dôme département. 

For a more urban environment: Clermont-Ferrand is Auvergne’s largest city, with just over 141,000 inhabitants.

The cost of living is 12 percent less in Clermont-Ferrand than the French average. This city close to nature is located near the famous ancient volcanoes of Auvergne, like the Puy de Dôme, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site.

The Chaine des Puys, a volcanic chain of 80 volcanoes over a distance of 32 km, in Auvergne (Photo by THIERRY ZOCCOLAN / AFP)
 

Pays de la Loire – If you want to be along the water (or at least in close proximity to the ocean) at an affordable price, or maybe you’ve always dreamed of vineyard living, but everything feels out of budget, Pays de la Loire might be the region for you.

Located in western France with a long coastline, this French region also encompasses a significant part of the Loire Valley, known for its wine production. Home to famous castles, there is plenty to explore in this part of France.

Just above Auvergne in price per square metre, the Loire region is also significantly lower than the national average. If you are looking to invest in a house, you might expect to pay around €1,500 per square metre, depending on the location and the commune. For an apartment, the average price per square metre is approximately €3,700 (€4,337 is the national average). Depending on the city and the location of the property, you could buy an apartment from around €2,790 metres squared.

For affordability: The département of Mayenne. Though landlocked, this département is not too far from the water – at about 30km from the Mont-Saint-Michel-Bay. 

For close proximity to vineyards: Saumur is located between the Loire and Thouet rivers, and is surrounded by the vineyards. The city is along a river, and features a historic castle, the Château de Saumor.

For a more urban environment: Le Mans, which is home to about 143,000 people, is most famous for its world-renowned 24-hour car race, but aside from that the city is quite affordable. You can find rental accommodation for an average price of €9.5 per square metre. The city also boasts a historic cathedral and authentic Roman fortifications. The largest city in the Loire region is Nantes, but Le Mans is significantly cheaper.

A view of Saumur as seen from the city’s castle (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

Rhône-Alpes

For mountain lovers, skiers, and fondue fans alike, this region is popular spot for nature enthusiasts during all seasons.

There are some very pricey areas within the Alps as rich holidaymakers, price out the local, but there are also cheaper areas in the historic Rhône-Alpes area.

On average in Rhône-Alpes, the price per square metre varies from €1,850 to €3,762 for a house. If you plan to invest in an apartment, you should expect to pay between €2,650 and €5,119 per square meter, depending on location.

For affordability: Valence, this small French city is just about an hour’s drive away from the beautiful Gorges de l’Ardèche, home to natural arches and great for canoeing. The city would be a good place to invest in property, as its currently lower prices are on the rise. Currently, the average price per metre squared is €2,073.

For proximity to the mountains: Grenoble is sometimes called the French Silicon Valley, as it has managed to attract tech companies and workers. It is also nicely nestled into the Chartreuse mountain range, with a cable car in the city that offers spectacular views, Grenoble is prime location in the ski season. However, the city is far from the most affordable option in the Rhône Alps region (though still significantly cheaper than France’s top 10 most expensive cities).

For a more urban environment: Saint Étienne, the much less expensive neighbour city to Lyon. If you look at any list of ‘least expensive cities in France’ you will surely see Saint Étienne. But that does not mean that the city is not a great place to live. Featuring several museums that explore France’s industrial past and unique modern architecture, Saint Étienne is a great part of France to consider if you’re working with a budget.

Limousin

You may not have heard of Limousin, but you’ve certainly heard of limousines. The luxury vehicles’ name derives from the historic French region – as the carriage hood was thought to resemble the cloaks worn by shepherds in this part of central south west France.

Other than limos, Limousin, which is now part of the region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, is a great place for fishing, hiking and horseback riding. The area is quite rural – among the least populated regions of France – so if you’re looking for wide open spaces, this is the spot for you.

For affordability: Brive (Brive-la-Gaillarde) is the second most populous city in Limousin, and in 2021 it made France’s Journal du Dimanche’s list of “500 cities and villages where life is good,” ranking 60th. It is also known for its famous market. 

For that quaint village: Aubusson is a small village in the Limousin region, and it is also considered the ‘capital of tapestries.’ The picturesque village is right along the Creuse river. 

For a more urban environment: Limoges is the capital city, with a population of around 130,000. Known for its centuries old porcelain production and the medieval homes in the city centre, Limoges’ cost of living in 2022 was found to be 9 percent lower than France’s average.

Alsace

Situated in eastern France along the border with Germany, you might know Alsace more for Strasbourg’s Christmas market, its famous white wine, or perhaps the gingerbread-esque houses sprinkled across the land that changed hands several times between l’Hexagone and the Germans. If you’re looking for a sign to move to Alsace, look no further than the storks (cigogne in French) who are supposed to bring good luck and are indigenous to the region.

For affordability: Mulhouse, known for its museums (including France’s national car museum), this city was ranked number one by French daily Le Parisien in terms of work and real estate opportunities. From Mulhouse, you can also commute to Germany or Switzerland.

For a gothic, medieval town: Cobbled streets, colourful buildings, and medieval architecture, Colmar is one of Alsace’s most popular towns to visit. It was reportedly the inspiration for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, and it is a lovely mix between French and German culture. 

For a more urban environment: Metz – while not too far from Paris (just a few hours drive), this city is quite affordable (an apartment here will cost you about 60 percent less than it would in Paris). Though Strasbourg is typically the city referenced when discussing Alsace, Metz offers cheaper prices and closer proximity to three different countries (and their job markets): Luxembourg, Belgium and Germany. On top of that, it is a city with lots of green space.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BRITS IN FRANCE

‘So grateful for opportunities in France’ – from new arrival with no French to police high-flier

She moved to France at the age of five with her British parents, not speaking a word of French but now Georgia Ellis has completed her education and been accepted onto a fast-track programme for high fliers in the French police.

Published: 10 June 2022 15:14 CEST
'So grateful for opportunities in France' - from new arrival with no French to police high-flier

Georgia Ellis, 24, came to Charente, in 2002, at the age of five, when her detective parents decided to swap the busy UK capital for a quieter, slower, life in the rural south west of France.

And now the naturalised French citizen is following in her parents’ footsteps – becoming one of just 35 people to qualify for a place on a fast-track scheme in the French police.

Georgia didn’t always plan on a career in the police, but said: “I’d got to the end of my studies – and I think with everything going on with Covid as well, I thought it’s interesting to do something that helps society and that has a direct impact on the community.” 

Understandably proud mum Maggie said that Georgia knew next to no French when the family arrived in 2002: “Bonjour, au revoir, merci and s’il vous plaît – that was about it,” she said.

“We’d come on holidays together over a period of about 18 months together with her – and she always seemed to communicate with children on the beach … kids just get on, don’t they?”

READERS TIPS: How to raise bilingual children in France

Georgia, she said, was thrown into the deep end with learning the language just about from day one.

“When she got to school on the first day, the headteacher had changed from the one we had meetings with earlier – and they had no idea who this child was who had turned up… They found one teacher in the school who spoke a bit of English and it all fell into place.”

But, like many young children before and after her, Georgia soon picked up the language. “It was about six months before she could fully understand what was being said to her, and about 12 months before she was fully fluent.

“She was lucky in that she was the only English child in the tiny school she was at – she had to speak French, there was no alternative.”

Several years later, after passing through collège, Georgia moved away to board at a lycée Angoulême because she wanted to learn Chinese, where she studied a language bac.

“She did find it quite easy to pick up languages,” Maggie said, “and she got a mention très bien in her bac.”

READ ALSO How learning a language as a child opened up France and the world to me

From there, she studied languages and law at Nantes, including a six-month Erasmus period at Grenada, Spain. She was accepted into an international law and global governance Masters at the Sorbonne – and spent six months in Melbourne, returning to France shortly before the Covid-19 lockdown. 

It was about this time that Georgia’s French nationality came through. She had applied shortly after the Brexit vote in the UK, and had been approved in 2018, but her time in Australia followed by the health situation delayed the formalities for some time.

“She wanted to do something to give a bit back to her adopted country – and this was more or less the first time she thought of a career with the police.”

Maggie added: “Georgia has achieved all this through her own hard work, determination and perseverance, and the education system here in France that has rewarded her endeavours with the chance to study abroad, and to obtain her degrees and Masters, without having to incur student debts.

“She has worked in hospitality when her study workload allowed, in order to make a little extra for living expenses but both she and we are so grateful for the opportunities and lifestyle that France has afforded us.”

To get to this stage, Georgia had to go through an intensive preparatory course, including physical and written examinations. 

And the hard work starts again in September, when the fast-track course begins in Lyon.

Georgia explained that she could end up working anywhere in the country once her training period ends. “When you finish your training period, a list of postings comes out, and where you can go depends on your ‘rank’ at the end of the training period.

“Most of it’s in ‘securite publique’ – which is mainstream policing. You can choose to go to Paris, or what they call the Provinces – other towns. For the beginning of my career, maybe going to Paris will be a good idea.”

Even then, her life will not be exactly settled. “We have to move about a lot. The first posting is two years, and then we have to move every four years. You can do that a lot more easily in Paris, because you can move to different places in bigger police stations.”

But she’s hoping her placement period during training will be rather closer to home. “For the placement, we get to choose where we do that – I’m hoping to do that in Bordeaux because it’s not too far away, but I don’t know the city that well … and the south of France would be nice at some stage!”

SHOW COMMENTS