Why do I need to know gros bonnet?

In case you are looking to tell someone about your giant hat…or the important people who sat near you at the restaurant the other night.

What does it mean?

Gros bonnet – usually pronounced grow bohn-ay – literally translates to “large hat” or “big bonnet.”

The phrase more properly translates to ‘bigwig’ or ‘big cheese’ or perhaps ‘head honcho’ in English – used to describe someone of importance or influence.

Some online tools tend to translate this phrase into ‘fat cat’ in English, but it is more focused on a person with influence generally, rather than wealth (although of course the two often go together).

Its origins are quite similar to that of ‘bigwig’ in English – it comes from the 17th century, and in France refers to the special square caps that were worn by doctors, clergymen, judges – the socially or politically important people of the time.

These days, people of importance in France – like mayors – have the honour of being given tri-colour ceremonial sashes.

Use it like this

Quand je suis arrivé à la réunion, j’ai été surpris par le nombre de gros bonnets présents. J’étais nerveux à l’idée de faire ma présentation.– When I arrived at the meeting, I was surprised by the number of bigwigs there. I was nervous about giving my presentation.

Il est un gros bonnet maintenant, il pourrait ne pas répondre à votre mail très rapidement parce qu’il a des affaires plus importantes. – He is a big cheese now, so he might not respond to your email very quickly because he has more important matters to attend to.