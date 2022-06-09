Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

STRIKES

‘Everything is increasing except our wages’: Workers walk out at Paris airport

At least one in four planes remained grounded on Thursday morning at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport due to a strike by ground staff.

Published: 9 June 2022 10:31 CEST
'Everything is increasing except our wages': Workers walk out at Paris airport
Paris Charles de Gaulle airport employees congregate outside a terminal as they stage a strike to demand higher wages at Roissy Charles De Gaulle Airport, north of Paris, on June 9, 2022. - A quarter of flights are expected to be cancelled at the airport, according to the airport operator ADP. The strike comes as several European airports have struggled to handle passenger flows due to staff shortages as the travel industry bounces back from the Covid pandemic. (Photo by Geoffroy Van der Hasselt / AFP)

The Civil Aviation Authority (DGCA) asked companies to limit flights from 7am until 2pm on Thursday. Air France, one of the main airlines operating from CDG, says it has cancelled 85 short to medium haul flights as a result of the strike. 

The company specified that they also expect “schedule changes on long-haul flights” and that “customers affected will be contacted directly.”

Airport employees are striking for better working conditions, a wage increase of €300 and the hiring of more staff, as airlines internationally suffer key staff shortages in the backdrop of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the airline industry is expecting air traffic to resume to 95 percent of its 2019 level this summer, as more people take advantage of the opportunity to travel with relaxed Covid-19 rules. 

“Everything is increasing, except our wages,” said CDG airport unions in a joint leaflet. The union estimates that at least 15,000 jobs have been lost in the last two years due to the health crisis, which has “put pressure on employees.”

Thursday’s strike will be the second day where travel is impacted in Paris’ airports, after security guards at airports Charles-de-Gaulle and Orly went on strike Wednesday, June 8th to protest staff shortages. 

Staff shortages have been an issue across European airports. In recent weeks, hundreds of flights have been cancelled at airports such as Amsterdam-Schiphol or Frankfurt. The same phenomenon is playing out in the UK as well. 

In some European airports, staff shortages have already led to huge messes, such as in Amsterdam-Schiphol or Frankfurt, where flights have had to be canceled in recent weeks due to ground staff shortages. 

In the United Kingdom, where airline unions have already protested layoffs during the pandemic period, several flights were also cancelled just ahead of the Queen’s jubilee due to shortages. 

In France, it is possible the social movement will continue beyond June 9th. Unions reported that letters have been sent to the various airlines operating at Charles-de-Gaulle airport, and that they are still awaiting a response form Air France.

When will the strike end? “It is the employees who will decide in a general meeting,” said the union, specifying that they are not seeking an indefinite strike, but that the goal is to have their demands heard. “Today, the situation is critical.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BREAKING

Quarter of Paris flights cancelled due to strike

One quarter of flights departing from Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport will be cancelled after unions called for a strike.

Published: 8 June 2022 11:48 CEST
Quarter of Paris flights cancelled due to strike

The strike of airport workers will affect only flights departing from Charles de Gaulle airport on Thursday, June 9th, but operators said on Wednesday that one quarter would be cancelled.

French aviation authorities asked airlines to reduce the number of flights between 7am and 2pm at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, according to ADP.

Passengers whose flights are affected will be contacted by their airline, otherwise the advice is to go to the airport as planned.

READ ALSO What are your rights if your flights are delayed or cancelled?

However passengers departing from both Charles de Gaulle and Orly are warned of longer-than-usual queues, so are advised to arrive early.

The strike by airport personnel is part of a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions.

Some long-haul passengers flying from Paris airports have already reported long queues, and unions have warned of severe staffing shortages over the summer. 

SHOW COMMENTS