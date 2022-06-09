Crèches close in Bordeaux as staff strike in row over annual leave

A total of 24 of Bordeaux’s 30 municipal crèches were closed on Thursday due to a strike by childcare workers, reports France Bleu Gironde.
Unions organised the strike to protest the city council’s proposal to scrap two days of childcare workers’ leave time.
Since 2007, Bordeaux City Council has granted these employees seven days of leave per year due to the arduous nature of childcare work. However, the city is now seeking to transform two of these seven days into in-person professional development days: one for team building and the other for staff training.
The city council argues that the increase in salaries for childcare workers (namely being added as category B employees in the civil service) compensates workers for the loss of these two days of leave.
Bordeaux’ city hall specified that this change makes childcare workers for daycares also be eligible for an increase in their annual bonus: “between €180 and €377 per month, depending on seniority”.
