Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Gang on trial in Paris for stealing memorial Banksy work from Bataclan

Eight men go on trial in Paris on Wednesday accused of stealing a Banksy artwork, painted on the door of the Bataclan concert venue to honour 90 people killed in the 2015 terror attacks.

Published: 8 June 2022 11:19 CEST
Gang on trial in Paris for stealing memorial Banksy work from Bataclan
Memorials at Bataclan in Paris. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / POOL / AFP)

The seven French defendants and one Italian are suspected of removing the metal door from the building before dawn in January 2019 and transporting it to Italy.

It was decorated in 2018 with the stencil of a mournful young woman by the anonymous British street artist, giving it an estimated value of up to one million euros.

A white van with concealed numberplates was seen stopping on January 26th in an alleyway running alongside the Bataclan in central Paris.

Many concertgoers fled via the same alley after the Bataclan became the focal point of France’s worst ever attacks since World War II, when Islamic State group jihadists in November 2015 killed 130 people at a string of sites across the capital.

Three of those on trial, in their 30s, confessed to the theft when they were arrested, though two said they were only carrying out the orders of the third, Mehdi Meftah.

Meftah, 41, who founded a luxury brand of T-shirts embellished with 18-karat gold bars after claiming to win 7.5 million euros in the lottery, told police that his friend Kevin G., also on trial, presented him with the Banksy unannounced.

This version was confirmed by Kevin but contested by other defendants.

Four defendants, aged between 31 and 58, are accused of transporting the stolen artwork.

On the morning of the theft, three masked men climbed out of the van, cut the hinges with angle grinders powered by a generator and left within 10 minutes, in what an investigating judge called a “meticulously prepared” heist.

A burglary of a generator and angle grinders from a DIY shop in France’s south-eastern Isere region 12 days earlier put police on the trail of three of the suspects, who were recorded talking about the art theft when their phones were tapped.

Phone records showed that the men were in Paris on the night of the heist.

Investigators pieced together the door’s route across France and into Italy, where it was found in June 2020 on a farm in Sant’Omero, near the Adriatic coast.

“The symbolism (of the theft) is what it is, and no one is trying to play it down,” said Margaux Durand-Poincloux, one of the defence lawyers.

“But in my client’s case, it remains an aggravated theft in which he did not decide the target,” she added.

In a separate court case, the city-owned operator of the concert hall is fighting the return of the Banksy-decorated door to the owners of the building.

Works by the street artist, often bearing a political message, have fetched millions of dollars at auction.

The sole surviving attacker, Salah Abdeslam, is facing a life term in prison at a marathon trial, which opened in Paris last September, with prosecutors set to make final arguments and sentencing requests this week.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SPORT

French authorities ask fans to report Champions League final crime

Liverpool and Real Madrid fans who were victims of crime at the Champions League final have been told they can file complaints to the French authorities.

Published: 8 June 2022 09:03 CEST
French authorities ask fans to report Champions League final crime

Numerous supporters attending Real’s 1-0 win against Liverpool at the Stade de France on May 28 have alleged they were attacked by gangs of local youths before and after the match in Paris.

The wife and son of former Liverpool star Jason McAteer were allegedly assaulted and robbed as they left the stadium.

There were other similar stories from fans who claimed to have been ambushed as they returned to coaches and local transport.

Now anyone who feels they were a victim of crime at the match can lodge their complaint via an online form.

“From 6 June 2022, foreign nationals who were victims of crime during the Champions League final on 28 and 29 May 2022 can file a complaint to the French judicial authorities,” a statement on the website of the French Embassy in London said on Tuesday.

“These temporary arrangements reflect the French Government’s wish to give foreign nationals the opportunity to get in direct contact with the French judicial authorities regarding crimes of which they believe they were victims during the event.”

Investigations are already underway into the handling of security around the final.

Thousands of fans were trapped outside the Stade de France before kick-off, which was delayed for more than half-an-hour due to the problems around the stadium.

UEFA announced last week it had launched an independent review into the access issues that led to supporters being crushed and tear-gassed by French police.

European football’s governing body also apologised to all spectators “who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events” in the build-up to the final.

Meanwhile, Steve Rotheram, the Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, will appear before the French upper house of parliament on Thursday.

Rotheram will be in front of the French Standing Committees on Laws and Culture to discuss his views on what caused the Champions League final chaos.

The 60-year-old attended the final and was the victim of pickpockets, having his phone and other personal items stolen.

He had tweeted of witnessing “completely chaotic” scenes as he waited to get into the stadium, adding: “A total breakdown of control and communication outside the ground. All relevant authorities must be held accountable for this failure.”

The senators will also hear from officials of the French Football Federation, “responsible for security and reception at the Stade de France”.

SHOW COMMENTS