French Expression of the Day: Être né coiffé

Why do I need to know être né coiffé?

Because if you’ve had a stroke of luck lately – or you’re trying to manifest one – this would be a good expression to know.

What does it mean?

Être né coiffé – usually pronounced eh-truh nay cwah-fay – literally translates to “to be born with your hair styled.” It does not actually have to do with having nice hair though – this phrase actually is another way of saying ‘to be lucky’ or to be ‘born lucky’ or perhaps ‘to be born under a lucky star’.

You might be more familiar with the synonym of this expression avoir de la chance (to have luck).

This expression dates all the way back to the 16th century, and it remains a bit old fashioned, though it is still in use, particularly among the older generation.

At the time, French superstition said that a newborn baby was protected against bad luck if it came into the world with a part of the fetal membrane still on its head, a fragment called “cap.”

This type of birth – a caul birth, or colloquially known as a mermaid birth – is quite rare and became the fuel for myth for many other cultures too: the Greeks said this was a sign of ‘favourable omens’ and the Romans believed it was a sign such children would have a happy future.

In English, there is an old expression related to this too: “to be born with a veil over your head” which also signifies luck, although it is not widely used these days.

Use it like this

Il n’a pas perdu d’argent au casino parce qu’il est né coiffé.– He did not lose any money at the casino because he was born lucky.

Elle n’a jamais manqué un train ou un avion de toute sa vie, on peut dire qu’elle est née coiffée. – She has never missed a train or a plane in her whole life, you could say she was born under a lucky star.