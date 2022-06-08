Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Être né coiffé

This expression does not quite figure into the list of what to know when you go to the hairdresser.

Published: 8 June 2022
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know être né coiffé?

Because if you’ve had a stroke of luck lately – or you’re trying to manifest one – this would be a good expression to know.

What does it mean?

Être né coiffé – usually pronounced eh-truh nay cwah-fay – literally translates to “to be born with your hair styled.” It does not actually have to do with having nice hair though – this phrase actually is another way of saying ‘to be lucky’ or to be ‘born lucky’ or perhaps ‘to be born under a lucky star’.

You might be more familiar with the synonym of this expression avoir de la chance (to have luck).

This expression dates all the way back to the 16th century, and it remains a bit old fashioned, though it is still in use, particularly among the older generation.

At the time, French superstition said that a newborn baby was protected against bad luck if it came into the world with a part of the fetal membrane still on its head, a fragment called “cap.” 

This type of birth – a caul birth, or colloquially known as a mermaid birth – is quite rare and became the fuel for myth for many other cultures too: the Greeks said this was a sign of ‘favourable omens’ and the Romans believed it was a sign such children would have a happy future.

In English, there is an old expression related to this too: “to be born with a veil over your head” which also signifies luck, although it is not widely used these days. 

Use it like this

Il n’a pas perdu d’argent au casino parce qu’il est né coiffé.– He did not lose any money at the casino because he was born lucky.

Elle n’a jamais manqué un train ou un avion de toute sa vie, on peut dire qu’elle est née coiffée. – She has never missed a train or a plane in her whole life, you could say she was born under a lucky star.

French Word of the Day: Mater

This word has evolved from a specialist chess term to being street slang that's particularly relevant to women.

Published: 7 June 2022
Why do I need to know mater?

Because you might want the right word to describe that creepy interaction you had on the bus the other day.

What does it mean?

Mater – usually pronounced mah-tay – in its original meaning is used in chess, for when you checkmate your opponent’s king.

But in its argot (informal) meaning, it means to stare or watch attentively. It can be ised either to survey the situation or act as a lookout, or to ‘check out’ someone or something or it can be used for the kind of staring that is inappropriate or creepy.

And it’s the final context that has come into the public discourse more recently.

The verb can be used to describe uncomfortable, almost creepy staring – the type that might be followed by catcalling or inappropriate behaviour towards women on the streets. Several women on social media have used this word to describe the disconcerting feeling of being ‘mentally undressed’ by men on the street or in public transit.

The closest synonym for mater is regarder attentivement (to watch closely), which does not quite carry the same contextual meaning. 

Use it like this

L’homme dans le bus n’arrêtait pas de me regarder de manière trop étrange. J’étais tentée de lui dire “arrêtez de me mater”. – The man on the bus would not stop looking at me in the strangest way. I was tempted to tell him to quit undressing me with his eyes.

Je l’ai maté avec ma tour, alors bien sûr j’ai dit ‘échec et mat’ ! – I checked his king with my rook, so of course I said ‘checkmate’!

