SPORT

French authorities ask fans to report Champions League final crime

Liverpool and Real Madrid fans who were victims of crime at the Champions League final have been told they can file complaints to the French authorities.

Published: 8 June 2022 09:03 CEST
Liverpool fans stand outside unable to get in in time to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris (Photo by THOMAS COEX / AFP)

Numerous supporters attending Real’s 1-0 win against Liverpool at the Stade de France on May 28 have alleged they were attacked by gangs of local youths before and after the match in Paris.

The wife and son of former Liverpool star Jason McAteer were allegedly assaulted and robbed as they left the stadium.

There were other similar stories from fans who claimed to have been ambushed as they returned to coaches and local transport.

Now anyone who feels they were a victim of crime at the match can lodge their complaint via an online form.

“From 6 June 2022, foreign nationals who were victims of crime during the Champions League final on 28 and 29 May 2022 can file a complaint to the French judicial authorities,” a statement on the website of the French Embassy in London said on Tuesday.

“These temporary arrangements reflect the French Government’s wish to give foreign nationals the opportunity to get in direct contact with the French judicial authorities regarding crimes of which they believe they were victims during the event.”

Investigations are already underway into the handling of security around the final.

Thousands of fans were trapped outside the Stade de France before kick-off, which was delayed for more than half-an-hour due to the problems around the stadium.

UEFA announced last week it had launched an independent review into the access issues that led to supporters being crushed and tear-gassed by French police.

European football’s governing body also apologised to all spectators “who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events” in the build-up to the final.

Meanwhile, Steve Rotheram, the Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, will appear before the French upper house of parliament on Thursday.

Rotheram will be in front of the French Standing Committees on Laws and Culture to discuss his views on what caused the Champions League final chaos.

The 60-year-old attended the final and was the victim of pickpockets, having his phone and other personal items stolen.

He had tweeted of witnessing “completely chaotic” scenes as he waited to get into the stadium, adding: “A total breakdown of control and communication outside the ground. All relevant authorities must be held accountable for this failure.”

The senators will also hear from officials of the French Football Federation, “responsible for security and reception at the Stade de France”.

CRIME

Trial begins in France over European horsemeat scandal

Eighteen people went on trial in France on Tuesday accused of running a Europe-wide giant horsemeat trading network involving produce not cleared for human consumption.

Published: 7 June 2022 16:41 CEST
Mostly shunned by consumers in the United States and Britain, horsemeat — typically cheaper than beef — has long been part of culinary habits across European countries, including France, but its production and distribution are strictly regulated.

The case coming to trial in the southern port city of Marseille is the biggest horsemeat scandal since 2013, when millions of ready meals were withdrawn from stores across Europe after they were found to contain horsemeat instead of only beef as indicated on the label.

Standing trial are French, Belgian and Dutch nationals charged with violating EU sanitary rules governing the horsemeat trade, and with forging official documents between 2010 and 2015.

They are also accused of duping the owners of ageing horses into believing that their beloved animals would live out their days in the countryside when in reality they were taken straight to the slaughterhouse.

The specific charges in the trial, which is set to last for three weeks, are fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and misleading consumers and endangering their health.

The members of the group, which includes licenced horse meat traders and veterinary surgeons, are believed to have violated a number of EU rules about the import of horses, including by forging certificates of origin.

The main suspect is 58-year-old Belgian Jean-Marc Decker, who prosecutors say supplied the network with horses whose meat was unfit for consumption.

In addition to the accused individuals, mostly in the 50s or 60s, a horsemeat wholesale company based in southern France is also in the dock for distributing the meat, falsely claiming that it was French.

The company, according to prosecutors, “was indifferent to the health imperatives governing the sector”.

Court proceedings were to start with the testimony of the top veterinary official at the municipal abattoir in Ales, southern France, where the investigation started in 2013.

Former horse owner Aline Oudin, due to testify Wednesday, told AFP she had handed her horse over to one of the defendants in 2013 in exchange for a promise of a “happy retirement” for the animal. Two weeks later she found out that the horse had been slaughtered and its meat sold.

“They tricked owners, they tricked consumers, they tricked everybody,” she said.

Plaintiffs also include France’s veterinary association, the cattle and meatpacking association ANBV and the Ales municipality.

