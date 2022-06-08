French authorities ask fans to report Champions League final crime

Numerous supporters attending Real’s 1-0 win against Liverpool at the Stade de France on May 28 have alleged they were attacked by gangs of local youths before and after the match in Paris.

The wife and son of former Liverpool star Jason McAteer were allegedly assaulted and robbed as they left the stadium.

There were other similar stories from fans who claimed to have been ambushed as they returned to coaches and local transport.

Now anyone who feels they were a victim of crime at the match can lodge their complaint via an online form.

“From 6 June 2022, foreign nationals who were victims of crime during the Champions League final on 28 and 29 May 2022 can file a complaint to the French judicial authorities,” a statement on the website of the French Embassy in London said on Tuesday.

“These temporary arrangements reflect the French Government’s wish to give foreign nationals the opportunity to get in direct contact with the French judicial authorities regarding crimes of which they believe they were victims during the event.”

Investigations are already underway into the handling of security around the final.

Thousands of fans were trapped outside the Stade de France before kick-off, which was delayed for more than half-an-hour due to the problems around the stadium.

UEFA announced last week it had launched an independent review into the access issues that led to supporters being crushed and tear-gassed by French police.

European football’s governing body also apologised to all spectators “who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events” in the build-up to the final.

Meanwhile, Steve Rotheram, the Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, will appear before the French upper house of parliament on Thursday.

Rotheram will be in front of the French Standing Committees on Laws and Culture to discuss his views on what caused the Champions League final chaos.

The 60-year-old attended the final and was the victim of pickpockets, having his phone and other personal items stolen.

He had tweeted of witnessing “completely chaotic” scenes as he waited to get into the stadium, adding: “A total breakdown of control and communication outside the ground. All relevant authorities must be held accountable for this failure.”

The senators will also hear from officials of the French Football Federation, “responsible for security and reception at the Stade de France”.