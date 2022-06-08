Read news from:
Ex French president Hollande marries actress Julie Gayet in quiet ceremony

After a romance that made headlines around the world when it was revealed in 2014, ex-president François Hollande has married actress Julie Gayet at a low-key ceremony in his political fiefdom in central France.

Published: 8 June 2022 13:45 CEST
France's former President Francois Hollande and Julie Gayet, pictured in 2021. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The news was announced to La Montagne newspaper by the mayor of Tulle, Bernard Combes, with a picture of the couple showing the groom in a suit and his bride in a white dress climbing the stairs of the local town hall.

They married Saturday “in a private ceremony,” the mayor’s office in the central Correze region told the paper.

Little was revealed about the guest list beyond the presence of French singer Benjamin Biolay who worked with Gayet on a film in 2021.

Hollande, who has never married before, had an affair with Gayet while president and in a relationship with journalist Valerie Trierweiler, who was France’s de facto first lady at the time.

In January 2014, French glossy magazine Closer published bombshell photographs of Hollande arriving for a tryst with Gayet on a scooter at an apartment near his official residence in the heart of Paris.

The images, accompanied by a story replete with salacious details about bodyguards being dispatched to buy croissants for the pair in the morning, dealt a severe blow to Hollande’s credibility.

Trierweiler went on to write a best-selling tell-all memoir that recounted how she tried to commit suicide in the presidential bedroom after the media revelations.

Hollande has four children from his relationship with long-term former partner Segolene Royal, a one-time rival in the Socialist party.

Gayet has two sons with former husband Santiago Amigorena, an Argentinian screenwriter and producer she divorced in 2006.

The 50-year-old — who celebrated her landmark birthday the day before Saturday’s wedding — remained a low-key presence throughout the latter part of Hollande’s difficult time in office.

The couple agreed to their first joint photo session only in 2018 once Hollande had left office, having ended his five-year term in power with record low approval ratings.

In a rare interview the same year, she described Hollande’s time as leader as a period of “crazy violence” which included a series of jihadist attacks that cost hundreds of lives.

“I tried to give energy to the president, to take care of him, to be there to listen,” she told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

“Since I met him, it’s given me wings,” added the star of Netflix drama “The Perfect Mother” who is an increasingly influential film producer. “I love his way of thinking, of being, his humour.”

French authorities ask fans to report Champions League final crime

Liverpool and Real Madrid fans who were victims of crime at the Champions League final have been told they can file complaints to the French authorities.

Published: 8 June 2022 09:03 CEST
Numerous supporters attending Real’s 1-0 win against Liverpool at the Stade de France on May 28 have alleged they were attacked by gangs of local youths before and after the match in Paris.

The wife and son of former Liverpool star Jason McAteer were allegedly assaulted and robbed as they left the stadium.

There were other similar stories from fans who claimed to have been ambushed as they returned to coaches and local transport.

Now anyone who feels they were a victim of crime at the match can lodge their complaint via an online form.

“From 6 June 2022, foreign nationals who were victims of crime during the Champions League final on 28 and 29 May 2022 can file a complaint to the French judicial authorities,” a statement on the website of the French Embassy in London said on Tuesday.

“These temporary arrangements reflect the French Government’s wish to give foreign nationals the opportunity to get in direct contact with the French judicial authorities regarding crimes of which they believe they were victims during the event.”

Investigations are already underway into the handling of security around the final.

Thousands of fans were trapped outside the Stade de France before kick-off, which was delayed for more than half-an-hour due to the problems around the stadium.

UEFA announced last week it had launched an independent review into the access issues that led to supporters being crushed and tear-gassed by French police.

European football’s governing body also apologised to all spectators “who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events” in the build-up to the final.

Meanwhile, Steve Rotheram, the Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, will appear before the French upper house of parliament on Thursday.

Rotheram will be in front of the French Standing Committees on Laws and Culture to discuss his views on what caused the Champions League final chaos.

The 60-year-old attended the final and was the victim of pickpockets, having his phone and other personal items stolen.

He had tweeted of witnessing “completely chaotic” scenes as he waited to get into the stadium, adding: “A total breakdown of control and communication outside the ground. All relevant authorities must be held accountable for this failure.”

The senators will also hear from officials of the French Football Federation, “responsible for security and reception at the Stade de France”.

