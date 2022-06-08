BREAKING: Quarter of Paris flights cancelled due to strike

The strike of airport workers will affect only flights departing from Charles de Gaulle airport on Thursday, June 9th, but operators said on Wednesday that one quarter would be cancelled.
French aviation authorities asked airlines to reduce the number of flights between 7am and 2pm at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, according to ADP.
Passengers whose flights are affected will be contacted by their airline, otherwise the advice is to go to the airport as planned.
However passengers departing from both Charles de Gaulle and Orly are warned of longer-than-usual queues, so are advised to arrive early.
The strike by airport personnel is part of a long-running dispute over pay and working conditions.
Some long-haul passengers flying from Paris airports have already reported long queues, and unions have warned of severe staffing shortages over the summer.
