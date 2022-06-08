BREAKING: Quarter of Paris flights cancelled due to strike

Every summer the biggest, most disruptive construction projects are planned for the public transport system in and around Paris – because the number of people using public transport drops by about a third as the capital’s residents escape to the country, or the seaside.

Here are the projects for public transport in Paris and Île-de-France planned for 2022.

Metro

Line 2

Consolidation work on the line 2 viaduct at Stalingrad station. The station will be closed between July 4th and October 14th, 2022, although Line 2 will continue to run.

Line 3

Will be closed between Gambetta and Gallieni from July 14th to July 19th.

Line 4

Modernisation work means line 4 will be closed all day on Sunday July 10th.

Line 10

Will close between Duroc and Boulogne – Pont de Saint-Cloud stations from June 27th to July 3rd.

Line 11

Trains going to Châtelet will not stop at Porte des Lilas station from June 25th to September 2nd. The platform for trains heading to Mairie des Lilas will remain open.

Line 14

Works on line 14 will necessitate several closures:

Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evening, until July 27th the line will completely close at 10pm EXCEPT Tuesday June 21st (the Fête de la musique) and Wednesday July 13th;

June 19th, July 3rd and July 31st: the line will be closed from 5.30am to 12noon;

August 14th and August 21st: the line is completely closed, from 5.30am to 4pm;

Sunday July 31st at 12noon to Saturday August 20th: the line is closed between Châtelet and Olympiades.

RER

RER A

Traffic will be interrupted between the stations at La Défense and Auber from August 13th to 19th.

No trains will run in both directions between Nanterre Préfecture and Cergy le Haut stations, or Nanterre Préfecture and Poissy on the weekends of July 9th and 10th, July 16th and 17th, August 6th and 7th and August 13th and 14th.

A replacement bus service will operate between the Poissy and Houilles Carrières-sur-Seine stations, as well as additional services on the regular bus lines.

No trains will run between Cergy le Haut and Achères Ville in either direction on the weekend of July 23rd and 24th. A replacement bus service will be provided as well as additional services on regular bus lines.

RER B

Line B will be closed on the Gare du Nord / Mitry-Claye and Gare du Nord / Charles-de-Gaulle Airport (Terminal 2) routes on July 2nd and 3rd, and from August 13th to 15th.

Line will be closed between Les Baconnets and Massy-Palaiseau from Saturday, July 16th, to Thursday, August 18th. Substitute buses in operation.

The Croix de Berny station is closed on the weekends of August 13th-14th and 20th-21st, 2022.

Services will be reduced during rush hour in both directions between Aulnay-sous-Bois and Mitry-Claye from July 15th to August 20th.

From August 13th to 15th, no trains will run in either direction between the stations of Paris Nord and Aulnay-sous-Bois, Paris Nord and CDG 2 Airport, Paris Nord and Mitry-Claye. A replacement bus service will be in place.

Port-Royal station remains closed until August 28th.

RER C

No RER C trains will run between Orsay Museum and Pontoise; Orsay Museum and Versailles Château Rive Gauche; Orsay Museum and Saint-Quentin en Yvelines; Massy Palaiseau and Rungis Bridge from July 15th to August 20th.

RER D

From July 18th to August 26th, trains will only operate in the direction of Paris during morning rush-hour periods between Corbeil-Essonnes and Juvisy; and in the opposite direction in the evening rush-hour.

RER E

Trains will terminate at Gare de l’Est between July 18th and August 22nd.

Trams

Tram 1

The line will be closed between Asnières Quatre Routes and Hôpital Delafontaine from June 20th to July 12th, and from August 25th to August 31st. Replacement bus services will run;

Closed between Asnières Quatre Routes and La Courneuve-Six Routes from July 13th to August 24th. Replacement bus services will operate.

Tram 8

From June 22nd to July 6th and from July 28th to 30th, the T8 will be interrupted between Paul Eluard and Saint-Denis – Gare.

Transilien

Line H

Modernisation works will take place all summer at Persan, Val-d’Oise, which means:

From August 6th to 21st, no trains will run in both directions between Creil and Pontoise from August 6th to 21st.

From August 6th to 15th and the weekend of August 20th and 21st, a replacement bus service will operate between Persan Beaumont and Montsoult Maffliers.

Line J

A bus service will replace trains between Epône Mézières and Mantes-la-Jolie in both directions between July 2nd and August 28th

Services between Paris Saint-Lazare and Mantes-la-Jolie will terminate at Les Mureaux on the weekend of July 2nd and 3rd. The rest of the journey will be replaced by a bus service.

Line K

From July 9th to August 15th, trains will run in both directions only between Crépy-en-Valois and Mitry-Claye.

Line L

No trains will run in both directions between Saint Cloud and La Défense in the evening between August 29th and September 4th. A replacement bus service will operate.

Line N

A bus service will replace trains between Plaisir and Mantes-la-Jolie from July 2nd to August 28th, while modernisation work takes place on the line

Line P

A replacement bus service will run to Provins, Tournan and Coulommiers on July 2nd and 3rd.

On July 30th and 31st, August 6th and 7th, no trains will run to Château Thierry. Trains to Meaux are limited to Lagny Thorigny. No trains run to Esbly. A replacement bus service will operate.

On the weekend of July 30th and 31st and the weekend of August 28th and 29th, no trains run between Meaux and Château Thierry. A replacement bus service will be in place.

For daily updates on public transport services, log on to ratp.fr, transilien.com or iledefrance-mobilites.fr.