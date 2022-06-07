Read news from:
When are French police permitted to use tear gas?

As French police officers' use of tear gas is once again in the news, here are the rules in place governing the usage of 'gaz lacrymogène' in France.

Published: 7 June 2022 14:21 CEST
A police officer clashes with a protesters in a cloud of tear gas at the annual May Day rally (Photo by AFP)

Images of French police officers using tear-gas on fans – including children – at the Champions League final in Paris caused shock and outrage around the world.

Just a week later, French policing techniques came to the forefront again when officers used tear gas to disperse travellers – including women and children – at Paris’ Gare de l’Est train station who were attempting to board replacement buses after trains were cancelled due to storms.

So are there any restrictions on how police use tear gas?

Here are the rules: 

According to French penal code, any police officer “responsible for public security or any other judicial police officer wearing the insignia of their position” is allowed to use force to disperse a gathering after two failed attempts to ask the crowd to disperse to disperse

However, officers can use force, including tear gas, without first asking the crowd to disperse in cases of “direct force or violence against police” or if the territory the police are defending has been “invaded” – in those circumstances using tear gas is the decision of the individual officer.

In all of these scenarios, officers must only use force if it is “absolutely necessary,” and it must be used “proportionately to the disorder” and it must “end when the disorder has ceased.”

However, in response to recent incidents, several opposition politicians have called into question policing techniques and what they see as indiscriminate use of tear gas for crowd control.

Centrist Julien Bayou tweeted: “After the tear-gassing of fans and children, this brutality against people who only wanted to get on a bus is unacceptable”.

Which tools can be used?

Police officers in France are allowed to use tear gas canisters/ bombs (bombe/gaz lacrymogène) or pepper spray (aérosol anti-agression/ gaz poivre). Individual officers usually have small cans of pepper spray that they can spray directly at an individual, while at demos you will often see canisters letting off large clouds of tear gas.

Tear gas is not the only crowd-control tool that French police officers have – rubber bullets, stun grenades, also known as flash bombs (Grenade à effet de souffle), stingball grenades (Grenade de désencerclement) and water cannons (Canon à eau) are frequently used when policing large crowds. 

READ MORE: French police blasted for maiming ‘yellow vests’ with tear gas and rubber bullets

Chemical ‘defensive’ sprays are considered weapons in France, and therefore they cannot be sold to under 18s. The canisters that exceed 100ml in size are strictly reserved for agents of the law, such as police officers, CRS and gendarmes.  

Tear gas is actually prohibited in wartime by the International Chemical Weapons Convention, but it is allowed to be used to maintain order internally in countries so that police can disperse crowds without lethal intention.

POLICE

Fatal shooting intensifies spotlight on police violence in France

A fatal police shooting in Paris has thrust the issue of violence by security forces to the heart of an increasingly close French parliamentary election battle between a new left-wing coalition and allies of centrist President Emmanuel Macron.

Published: 7 June 2022 13:13 CEST
Police killed a passenger in a car in northern Paris on Saturday after the vehicle failed to stop when summoned by officers and then allegedly drove towards them at speed.

Saturday’s shooting came just a week after police were widely condemned over their conduct at the Champions League final in Paris, where security forces teargassed fans and failed to stop street crime by local youths.

Images of passengers being teargassed outside a Paris train station over the weekend after rail services were cancelled also fed questions about their methods.

The debate has now entered the political discours ahead of parliamentary elections on June 12th and 19th.

“If you vote for me, I’ll change the doctrine governing the use of force by the police in our country,” Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the Nupes left-wing alliance, told France Inter radio on Tuesday.

“It’s not normal that we kill someone for failing to stop,” he added, saying that four people had died in such circumstances in four months.

“The police kill,” he tweeted on Saturday, sparking condemnation from rival politicians and Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

The three officers involved in Saturday’s shooting say they opened fire on the car in self-defence and their lawyer claims there is video evidence to back them up.

The 38-year-old driver, who has been hospitalised with a throat injury, has a long criminal record and no driving licence, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

A woman in the front seat was hit in the head by one of the “eight or nine shots” fired in the capital’s 18th district.

The use of force by French police is a divisive political issue in France, with Melenchon and other left-wingers frequently criticising security forces.

Darmanin said Monday that police “deserve respect” and that “insulting them dishonours those that want to govern”.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Tuesday that Melenchon “is always on the side of thugs, of criminals. He’s never on the side of the security forces.”

“It’s not because someone has died that the police have done something that is open to criticism,” she told Franceinfo, adding that police had the right to defend themselves.

The killing of police by jihadists as well as suspected drug dealers in recent years has led to public sympathy for their plight.

A policewoman was killed in southwest France in July 2020 when a car refused to stop and drove through a checkpoint, prompting an outcry at the time.

Police unions also complain about poor pay for officers and difficult working conditions, particularly in low-income suburbs where hostility to them is deeply rooted.

Campaigning ahead of Sunday’s vote is set to intensify this week, with Macron making several trips around the country to lend support to his centrist Ensemble (Together) coalition.

Surveys suggest Ensemble is on course for a narrow majority, but the results are viewed as hard to forecast because abstention is predicted to reach record levels of around 50 percent.

Mélenchon and the Nupes alliance — which groups his far-left la France Insoumise party, the Socialists, Greens and Communists — are hoping to block newly re-elected Macron by winning a majority.

The first results — for 11 constituencies representing French people living overseas — were published on Monday.

After a first round of voting at the weekend, they showed Macron’s candidates finishing top in eight out of the 11 as expected, but Nupes candidates making major gains compared with the last polls in 2017.

Macron’s La République en Marche (LREM) party and allies have upped their attacks on Melenchon in recent days, which analysts see as a sign of nervousness.

Senior MP (and former interior minister) Christophe Castaner said the former Trotskyist promised a “Soviet revolution”, while Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire called him a “French Chavez” in reference to late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez.

Melenchon is promising to lower the retirement age to 60, introduce wealth taxes on companies and high-earners, and hike the minimum wage by around 15 percent.

Macron needs a parliamentary majority in order to push through his domestic agenda of tax cuts, welfare reform and raising the retirement age.

The 44-year-old defeated Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election on April 24th, winning a second five-year term.

