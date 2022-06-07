For members
When are French police permitted to use tear gas?
As French police officers' use of tear gas is once again in the news, here are the rules in place governing the usage of 'gaz lacrymogène' in France.
Published: 7 June 2022 14:21 CEST
A police officer clashes with a protesters in a cloud of tear gas at the annual May Day rally (Photo by AFP)
POLICE
Fatal shooting intensifies spotlight on police violence in France
A fatal police shooting in Paris has thrust the issue of violence by security forces to the heart of an increasingly close French parliamentary election battle between a new left-wing coalition and allies of centrist President Emmanuel Macron.
Published: 7 June 2022 13:13 CEST
