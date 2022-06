Why do I need to know mater?

Because you might want the right word to describe that creepy interaction you had on the bus the other day.

What does it mean?

Mater – usually pronounced mah-tay – in its original meaning is used in chess, for when you checkmate your opponent’s king.

But in its argot (informal) meaning, it means to stare or watch attentively. It can be ised either to survey the situation or act as a lookout, or to ‘check out’ someone or something or it can be used for the kind of staring that is inappropriate or creepy.

And it’s the final context that has come into the public discourse more recently.

The verb can be used to describe uncomfortable, almost creepy staring – the type that might be followed by catcalling or inappropriate behaviour towards women on the streets. Several women on social media have used this word to describe the disconcerting feeling of being ‘mentally undressed’ by men on the street or in public transit.

The closest synonym for mater is regarder attentivement (to watch closely), which does not quite carry the same contextual meaning.

Use it like this

L’homme dans le bus n’arrêtait pas de me regarder de manière trop étrange. J’étais tentée de lui dire “arrêtez de me mater”. – The man on the bus would not stop looking at me in the strangest way. I was tempted to tell him to quit undressing me with his eyes.

Je l’ai maté avec ma tour, alors bien sûr j’ai dit ‘échec et mat’ ! – I checked his king with my rook, so of course I said ‘checkmate’!