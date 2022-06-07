Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

French health workers protest over pay ahead of polls

Health workers demonstrated in cities across France on Tuesday to demand higher pay and more staff for services stretched to breaking point, just days before the country votes in parliamentary elections.

Published: 7 June 2022 15:51 CEST
French health workers protest over pay ahead of polls
A woman speaks at a demonstration to support French hospital staff members who report suffering shortages and difficult working conditions (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)

Although recently re-elected President Emmanuel Macron has ordered a probe into which emergency units need immediate help with people in the sector warning there is no time to lose.

“Not a single department is spared, our public hospitals are in the process of dying for lack of resources,” said Pierre Wach, head of the CGT union in eastern city Strasbourg.

Protests began at hospitals in the morning Tuesday and continued at the health ministry in Paris in the afternoon, where staff, some wearing white medical coats, brandished placards with messages such as “Hire more and pay us more, it’s urgent!”.

Casualty workers’ group Samu-Urgences de France found in a May survey that at least 120 accident and emergency departments nationwide had already cut back on work or were preparing to do so after years of Covid-19 strain.

Macron told regional newspapers Friday that his review, led by the group’s chief Francois Braun, would identify “where there is need, emergency department by emergency department, ambulance service by ambulance service, region by region”.

But opposition politicians and unions have accused him of playing for time until after the legislative elections on June 12 and 19 — as some polls show the president’s absolute majority could be at risk.

“It’s past time for inquiries,” Laurent Berger, head of the powerful CFDT trade union confederation, wrote in left-wing daily Liberation, calling for “urgent talks on how staff are organised” as hospitals were “almost knocked out”.

Braun said last week he would not craft “yet another report” but “write the prescription” for hospitals in need.

Among measures he has already suggested to newly-installed Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon are better pay for night and weekend work or — more controversially — a system for filtering calls to the emergency services to identify the most severe.

“We have to switch to crisis management mode to get through the summer,” Thomas Mesnier, an MP loyal to Macron who is also an emergency doctor, wrote in the JDD weekly.

Some emergency workers have warned that a summer heatwave, which in past years has proved deadly for elderly people, or a new flare-up of Covid could push hospitals into chaos.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

POLITICS

When are French police permitted to use tear gas?

As French police officers' use of tear gas is once again in the news, here are the rules in place governing the usage of 'gaz lacrymogène' in France.

Published: 7 June 2022 14:21 CEST
When are French police permitted to use tear gas?

Images of French police officers using tear-gas on fans – including children – at the Champions League final in Paris caused shock and outrage around the world.

Just a week later, French policing techniques came to the forefront again when officers used tear gas to disperse travellers – including women and children – at Paris’ Gare de l’Est train station who were attempting to board replacement buses after trains were cancelled due to storms.

So are there any restrictions on how police use tear gas?

Here are the rules: 

According to French penal code, any police officer “responsible for public security or any other judicial police officer wearing the insignia of their position” is allowed to use force to disperse a gathering after two failed attempts to ask the crowd to disperse to disperse

However, officers can use force, including tear gas, without first asking the crowd to disperse in cases of “direct force or violence against police” or if the territory the police are defending has been “invaded” – in those circumstances using tear gas is the decision of the individual officer.

In all of these scenarios, officers must only use force if it is “absolutely necessary,” and it must be used “proportionately to the disorder” and it must “end when the disorder has ceased.”

However, in response to recent incidents, several opposition politicians have called into question policing techniques and what they see as indiscriminate use of tear gas for crowd control.

Centrist Julien Bayou tweeted: “After the tear-gassing of fans and children, this brutality against people who only wanted to get on a bus is unacceptable”.

Which tools can be used?

Police officers in France are allowed to use tear gas canisters/ bombs (bombe/gaz lacrymogène) or pepper spray (aérosol anti-agression/ gaz poivre). Individual officers usually have small cans of pepper spray that they can spray directly at an individual, while at demos you will often see canisters letting off large clouds of tear gas.

Tear gas is not the only crowd-control tool that French police officers have – rubber bullets, stun grenades, also known as flash bombs (Grenade à effet de souffle), stingball grenades (Grenade de désencerclement) and water cannons (Canon à eau) are frequently used when policing large crowds. 

READ MORE: French police blasted for maiming ‘yellow vests’ with tear gas and rubber bullets

Chemical ‘defensive’ sprays are considered weapons in France, and therefore they cannot be sold to under 18s. The canisters that exceed 100ml in size are strictly reserved for agents of the law, such as police officers, CRS and gendarmes.  

Tear gas is actually prohibited in wartime by the International Chemical Weapons Convention, but it is allowed to be used to maintain order internally in countries so that police can disperse crowds without lethal intention.

SHOW COMMENTS