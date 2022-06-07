Brits in France invited to tea to with Paddington to celebrate Queen’s Jubilee

The Embassy will be hosting a tea party on Tuesday, June 21st and all members of the British community in France are invited to attend.
Ambassador Menna Rawlings will be joined by Paddington Bear – most recently seen having tea with the Queen at Buckingham Palace – for the party.
There will also be the Paddington steel band, face painting and activities for children and a ‘British’ tea, with sparkling wine for adults.
The party will run from 5.30pm to 9pm in the gardens of Residency at 39 Rue Faubourg Saint-Honoré in Paris’ 8th arrondisement.
The event is free but tickets are limited so guests need to register online in advance – click here to sign up.
