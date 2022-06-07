Americans in France to hold gun-control demos

The group Democrats Abroad is organising demonstrations in Paris, Toulouse and Strasbourg on Saturday, June 11th, as part of the international movement March for Our Lives.
Chloe Olsen, president of the youth caucus of Democrats Abroad, said: “We can no longer tolerate the massacre of our citizens in schools, supermarkets, cinemas, hospitals, churches and Synagogues.
“For many years, Democrats have proposed laws to better control firearms. Republicans have always blocked them even though 85-90 percent of Americans – of both parties – want them enacted.
“The only solution is to vote in more Democrats who will pass the laws necessary to curb this scourge.”
The Paris demonstration will be from 3pm to 5pm on Saturday, June 11th in Place de la République. Demos in Toulouse and Strasbourg will also take place on Saturday, with details to be confirmed.
READ ALSO How does gun control work in France?
Member comments