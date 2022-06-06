Banking, baguettes and heavy legs: 6 Essential articles for life in France

Good news! A lot of French administrative tasks are tricky or time-consuming for foreigners, but opening a bank account is frequently very difficult – especially for Americans, who have to deal with FATCA laws … but a law change looks set to make doing that a little easier.

Law change makes it easier for Americans to open French bank accounts

Bad news! From construction sites to cafés, buses to hospitals, the worker shortage is already making itself felt in France and businesses and unions have warned that it is likely to get worse over the next few months (we also discuss it in our latest podcast).

Here’s a look at which areas are affected and the root cause of the shortages.

ANALYSIS: Why France is facing a severe worker shortage this summer

You may have wondered… As summer approaches, you’re likely to hear a few French women complaining of ‘les jambes lourdes’ while pharmacies will be advertising remedies for ‘heavy legs’ – so what’s behind this strange ailment and why do only French women seem to suffer from it?

Why do French women suffer from ‘heavy legs’?

Monday is a public holiday in France, but not everyone gets the day off. Instead, some people will be given the attractive option of working as usual without being paid.

We explain the reasoning behind it and why it’s all turned into a bit of a mess.

Pentecost: The French public holiday where people work for free

Don’t say we never bring you the important news in France. Forget politics. Forget sport. After heavy legs, public holidays that aren’t public holidays, bank accounts and worker shortages, the only French news you knead (haha) to know is this…

Revealed: Where to find the best baguette in France

Setting up on your own is a dream for many people, but it can be difficult to leave the security of a regular pay-packet. But if you’re in France, you could be entitled to financial aid when you are getting your new enterprise off the ground, giving you a cushion that will allow you to pay the bills and focus all your energy on establishing yourself

Working in France: How to get financial aid while setting up a new business