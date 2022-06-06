Read news from:
LIVING IN FRANCE

Banking, baguettes and heavy legs: 6 Essential articles for life in France

Good news for Americans living in France, and bad news about worker shortages - plus the truth about the very French health condition of 'heavy legs', and where to find the best bread. Here are must-read articles to make life in France even better...

Published: 6 June 2022 09:03 CEST
Are French women's legs unusually heavy? Photo by VALERY HACHE / AFP

Good news! A lot of French administrative tasks are tricky or time-consuming for foreigners, but opening a bank account is frequently very difficult – especially for Americans, who have to deal with FATCA laws … but a law change looks set to make doing that a little easier.

Law change makes it easier for Americans to open French bank accounts

Bad news! From construction sites to cafés, buses to hospitals, the worker shortage is already making itself felt in France and businesses and unions have warned that it is likely to get worse over the next few months (we also discuss it in our latest podcast).

Here’s a look at which areas are affected and the root cause of the shortages.

ANALYSIS: Why France is facing a severe worker shortage this summer

You may have wondered… As summer approaches, you’re likely to hear a few French women complaining of ‘les jambes lourdes’ while pharmacies will be advertising remedies for ‘heavy legs’ – so what’s behind this strange ailment and why do only French women seem to suffer from it?

Why do French women suffer from ‘heavy legs’?

Monday is a public holiday in France, but not everyone gets the day off. Instead, some people will be given the attractive option of working as usual without being paid.

We explain the reasoning behind it and why it’s all turned into a bit of a mess.

Pentecost: The French public holiday where people work for free

Don’t say we never bring you the important news in France. Forget politics. Forget sport. After heavy legs, public holidays that aren’t public holidays, bank accounts and worker shortages, the only French news you knead (haha) to know is this…

Revealed: Where to find the best baguette in France

Setting up on your own is a dream for many people, but it can be difficult to leave the security of a regular pay-packet. But if you’re in France, you could be entitled to financial aid when you are getting your new enterprise off the ground, giving you a cushion that will allow you to pay the bills and focus all your energy on establishing yourself

Working in France: How to get financial aid while setting up a new business

LIVING IN FRANCE

No shortage at fuel pumps in France this summer, say experts

Warnings of a possible shortage of fuel at the pumps in France and across Europe this summer have been dismissed by experts.

Published: 3 June 2022 15:18 CEST
The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, had told German newspaper Der Spiegel that “there could be shortages – for example of diesel, gasoline or kerosene, especially in Europe” during the summer holiday season as a result of oil embargoes imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. 

The IEA is an autonomous intergovernmental organisation based in Paris, part of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, that was founded in 1974 in the wake of the 1973 oil crisis.

But both the French government and oil industry professionals in France do not expect to see shortages and see no need to tap into the country’s three-month reserves. 

READ ALSO MAP: How to avoid paying too much for fuel when you’re driving in France

“We do not foresee a shortage in France … of crude oil or diesel,” Olivier Gantois, president of Ufip Energies and Mobilities, which brings together the major oil groups in France, told AFP.

“Supplies are already organised. Fortunately, we are not waiting until July 3rd to wonder if we will have fuel for the service stations for the following weekend.”

The industry has had plenty of time to prepare for the recently declared EU bans on Russian crude oil and Russian refined products in six and eight months respectively, Francis Pousse, of professional automotive sector group Mobilians.

“The whole sector is looking for and finding other sources of supply since we’ve known for two months it was going to happen,” he said. 

In total, 90 percent of Russian oil exports to the EU will be stopped by the end of the year, which gives countries time to find other supply lines.

On the price side, the cost of a litre of fuel remains high, and experts predict it will remain high for some time, but has fallen from the records of March, when it exceeded €2. A litre of diesel in France cost an average €1.8281 at the end of May.  

Since April, the French government has been operating a rebate scheme for motorists, where 18c per litre of fuel is subsidised.

READ ALSO How France’s fuel rebate works

This will continue until at least July 31st, with an option to extend.

SHOW COMMENTS