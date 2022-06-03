Inside France: Policing crisis, party in the port and France’s royal fever

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Football fallout

Chaos at the Stade de France during the Champions League final has dominated the headlines in France this week – because this is about more than just a football match.

The shocking scenes have tapped into several long-running issues in France – heavy-handed French policing and the country’s controversial interior minister.

Policing crisis

From maimed protesters during the ‘yellow vest’ protests to footage of police beating a black music producer in Paris and a music event that ended in a concert-goers’ death, there are regular scandals about the nature of policing in France.

But there appears to be little political will to face up to the problems.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin has defended the police’s handling of the match on Saturday, but his explanation for the chaos – blaming 30,000-40,000 ticketless fans – was roundly disblieved and he was summoned to explain himself before the Senate.

Leftwing daily Libération didn’t hold back with this front page depicting him as Pinocchio.

Since his appointment in 2020 Darmanin has repeatedly caused controversy, whether for his hardline stances on immigration, drugs or women’s swimwear or his comments on vegetarian school meals or supermarket ethnic food aisles.

Party town

In more cheerful sporting news, the port of La Rochelle looked pretty fun at the weekend as roughly half the town took the streets to celebrate the local rugby team winning the Champions Cup, making them champions of Europe.

Simply astonishing 🙌 Over 35,000 people took to the streets to celebrate in La Rochelle, a city of just 77,000 👏#HeinekenChampionsCup | @staderochelais | 📸 @sudouest pic.twitter.com/CUOkqidStB — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 30, 2022

La Rochelle are a relatively recent addition to French top-flight rugby and the team has very passionate fans – a trip to the town’s Stade Marcel Delflandre during the season is highly recommended for rugby enthusiasts, or people who simply enjoy elite sport in a really fun atmosphere. The match-day snacks are also particularly good.

Worker shortages

In common with much of Europe, France is experiencing a shortage of workers and unions are warning that this is likely to get worse over the summer.

From a lack of seasonal workers for holiday camps and cafés to problems recruiting staff for airports, this could affect many industries over a summer that many were hoping would be a return to normality after the pandemic.

ANALYSIS: Why France is facing a severe worker shortage

Right royal party

You might think that France – a country that took a famously stern line with its own monarchy – would not be much interested in the 70th anniversary of the reign of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II.

But in fact France has been getting involved in Jubilee fever this week -staging a special ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, planting trees and sending the gift of a horse to the Queen.

President Emmanuel Macron also recorded this message – mostly in English – to the queen.

And it’s not just at Jubilee time, French media frequently covers the latest royal antics from across the Channel. Other European royalty get less press coverage, although the royals down in the micro-state of Monaco are also frequently spotted in French glossy magazines such as Paris Match.

