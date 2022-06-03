Read news from:
INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Policing crisis, party in the port and France’s royal fever

It's been a week dominated by ongoing political fallout from a couple of hours at France's national stadium, but it's also been a week of travel problems, workers shortages and a surprising amount of royal fever - our new weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week

Published: 4 June 2022 09:07 CEST
Inside France: Policing crisis, party in the port and France's royal fever
French President Emmanuel Macron (2-L) stands next to British Ambassador to France Menna Rawlings (L) after rekindling the flame under the Arc de Triomphe to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in Paris, on June 2, 2022. - Macron attends Platinum Jubilee festivities marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne on 06 February 1952. (Photo by Mohammed BADRA / POOL / AFP)

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

Football fallout

Chaos at the Stade de France during the Champions League final has dominated the headlines in France this week – because this is about more than just a football match.

The shocking scenes have tapped into several long-running issues in France – heavy-handed French policing and the country’s controversial interior minister.

Policing crisis 

From maimed protesters during the ‘yellow vest’ protests to footage of police beating a black music producer in Paris and a music event that ended in a concert-goers’ death, there are regular scandals about the nature of policing in France.

But there appears to be little political will to face up to the problems.

Interior minister Gérald Darmanin has defended the police’s handling of the match on Saturday, but his explanation for the chaos – blaming 30,000-40,000 ticketless fans – was roundly disblieved and he was summoned to explain himself before the Senate.

Leftwing daily Libération didn’t hold back with this front page depicting him as Pinocchio.

Since his appointment in 2020 Darmanin has repeatedly caused controversy, whether for his hardline stances on immigration, drugs or women’s swimwear or his comments on vegetarian school meals or supermarket ethnic food aisles.

Party town

In more cheerful sporting news, the port of La Rochelle looked pretty fun at the weekend as roughly half the town took the streets to celebrate the local rugby team winning the Champions Cup, making them champions of Europe.

La Rochelle are a relatively recent addition to French top-flight rugby and the team has very passionate fans – a trip to the town’s Stade Marcel Delflandre during the season is highly recommended for rugby enthusiasts, or people who simply enjoy elite sport in a really fun atmosphere. The match-day snacks are also particularly good. 

Worker shortages

In common with much of Europe, France is experiencing a shortage of workers and unions are warning that this is likely to get worse over the summer.

From a lack of seasonal workers for holiday camps and cafés to problems recruiting staff for airports, this could affect many industries over a summer that many were hoping would be a return to normality after the pandemic. 

ANALYSIS: Why France is facing a severe worker shortage

Right royal party

You might think that France – a country that took a famously stern line with its own monarchy – would not be much interested in the 70th anniversary of the reign of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II.

But in fact France has been getting involved in Jubilee fever this week -staging a special ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, planting trees and sending the gift of a horse to the Queen.

President Emmanuel Macron also recorded this message – mostly in English – to the queen.

And it’s not just at Jubilee time, French media frequently covers the latest royal antics from across the Channel. Other European royalty get less press coverage, although the royals down in the micro-state of Monaco are also frequently spotted in French glossy magazines such as Paris Match. 

Talking France

If you want to hear The Local France team discussing all aspects of French news and life in France, you might enjoy the half-hour episodes of Talking France.

Listen on the link below or download HERE.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

INSIDE FRANCE

Inside France: Trains, holidays, high court actions and football

From legal action centred on one of the very cores of French identity to another subject close to French hearts - holidays - our new weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week

Published: 28 May 2022 09:33 CEST
Inside France: Trains, holidays, high court actions and football

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

Burkini

It seems that political arguments about women’s swimwear are now a regular feature of French summers and the latest row over the ‘burkini’ has already gone all the way to the Interior ministry and prosecutors in Grenoble.

It’s unlikely to end there, though, and the full-body swimsuit could once again be heading for the highest court in France

OPINION If France is to belong in a multicultural world, it must accept its Muslim women

It’s not just about swimwear, of course, it’s about the secular state and France’s complicated relationship with race and religion.

The appointment of historian Pap Ndiaye as Education Minister – and the reaction to his appointment – has also given an insight into this perennially difficult issue.

OPINION New education minister has already given a lesson in France’s race problem

Let the train take the strain 

There’s a growing appetite for train travel in Europe as people turn their back on short-haul flights.

If you’re in France (or an undersea train-ride away in the UK) you’re well placed to take advantage of the excellent high-speed TGV network.

And this doesn’t stop at the borders – there are high-speed rail options (and night trains) to an increasing number of European cities, here are 6 cities within a 7-hour train ride from France.

Sure, it will take longer than flying but train travel is generally calmer, less stressful and takes you directly into a city centre, as well as being better for the planet.

The trick is to make the journey part of your holiday and really enjoy a few hours with a good book, beautiful scenery and perhaps a glass of nice wine that you have brought on board (no 100ml liquid limits on trains).

Faire le pont

If you’ve been in a French city in the second half of this week, you might have noticed that it’s unusually empty – that’s because many French families are at the beach or in the countryside.

This week represents the first chance of 2022 to faire le pont (do the bridge) – ie to combine a single day of annual leave with a public holiday to create a four-day weekend.

Thursday marked the Christian holiday of Ascension and allowed France to exercise what many joke is its true religion – holidays.

Because most public holidays are taken on the day of the week that they fall there are ‘good years’ and ‘bad years’ for holidays – 2022 is a bad year with several holidays (including May 1st and May 8th) falling on a weekend, meaning that this ‘bridge’ was particularly welcome.

Football

One place that won’t be quiet on Saturday, however, is Paris with the addition of an expected 50,000 Liverpool football fans.

The Champions League final is being held at the Stade de France on Saturday night (moved from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine) and will see Liverpool take on Real Madrid.

Paris city authorities have put together a detailed plan to accommodate the English fans, many of whom are expected to be travelling without tickets, with the creation of a fan zone in the east of the city – full details HERE.

Meanwhile French transport unions are marking the occasion in the traditional way – with a strike

Brits living in France are either getting very excited about the match or praying that their countrymen won’t embarrass them (sorry guys, I’m sure most of you are lovely but English football fans do have a certain reputation in Europe . . .)

Podcast

The Local’s Talking France podcast is back for season 2 – this time we’re branching out from politics to cover all aspects of French news and life in France.

You can find the latest episode HERE, taking in the climate crisis in France, political scandals and exactly why ‘secular’ France has so many Catholic holidays.

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

