Violent storms forecast for south west France

National forecaster Météo-France placed 10 départements in the south west of the country on orange alert – its second-highest weather warning – for violent storms from about 4pm on Friday afternoon and lasting until after midnight.

Image: Météo-France

The 10 départements on high alert are: Aveyron, Haute-Garonne, Gers, Landes, Lot, Lot-et-Garonne, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrénées, Tarn and Tarn-et-Garonne.

Parts of France have already witnessed storms on Friday morning, but forecasters said they posed no serious risk to people. However, following a lull, a new fast-moving storm cell will develop in the Béarn and the Basque Country that will bring more violent conditions as it moves east through the Gers, Toulouse and Quercy.

The storms are expected to pass quickly, but will be accompanied by violent winds gusting up to 120km/h, localised hail storms and rainfall of up to 40mm in under an hour.

They are expected to ease as the storm cell moves east into the Massif Central later in the evening.

The current weather alert is in place until 6am on Saturday.