Violent storms forecast for south west France

Residents in south west France were urged to be vigilant as forecasters warn that violent thunderstorms, hail and strong winds are expected from Friday afternoon and into the evening.

Published: 3 June 2022 09:31 CEST
(Photo: Pascal Pochard-Casabianca / AFP)

National forecaster Météo-France placed 10 départements in the south west of the country on orange alert – its second-highest weather warning – for violent storms from about 4pm on Friday afternoon and lasting until after midnight.

Image: Météo-France

The 10 départements on high alert are: Aveyron, Haute-Garonne, Gers, Landes, Lot, Lot-et-Garonne, Pyrénées-Atlantiques, Hautes-Pyrénées, Tarn and Tarn-et-Garonne.

Parts of France have already witnessed storms on Friday morning, but forecasters said they posed no serious risk to people. However, following a lull, a new fast-moving storm cell will develop in the Béarn and the Basque Country that will bring more violent conditions as it moves east through the Gers, Toulouse and Quercy.

The storms are expected to pass quickly, but will be accompanied by violent winds gusting up to 120km/h, localised hail storms and rainfall of up to 40mm in under an hour.

They are expected to ease as the storm cell moves east into the Massif Central later in the evening. 

The current weather alert is in place until 6am on Saturday.

UPDATE: Stormy weather alerts issued in France

France's meteorological service has issued orange alerts for storms in 21 départements urging the population to be vigilant.

Published: 22 May 2022 11:34 CEST
Météo France has warned that much of the country will experience storms on Sunday. 

21 départements have been issued orange weather warnings. 

They include Landes, Gironde, Lot, Lot-et-Garonne, Dordogne, Charente, Charente-Maritime, Vienne, Haute-Vienne, Corrèze, Creuse, Cantal, Puy-de-Dôme, Rhône, Allier, Cher, Indre, Indre-et-Loire, Deux-Sèvres, Haute-Loire and Loire.

People living or visiting these areas are urged to “be very vigilant”. 

Forecasters predict hail and strong winds of up to 110km/h in some areas. Périgord, Limousin, Quercy and areas to the east of Poitou and Charentes are most likely to be battered by strong gusts. 

This weather is set to last until about 3AM on Monday. 

The storms will coincide with temperatures surpassing 30 degrees across much of the southern half of the country.

Last weekend, violent thunder storms left thousands of homes without electricity in northwestern France. 

