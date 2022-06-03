Read news from:
Austria
FOOD & DRINK

Reader question: Exactly how many different types of cheese are there in France?

One thing everyone can agree on is that France has a lot of cheese - but exactly how many French fromages exist?

Published: 3 June 2022 17:11 CEST
Reader question: Exactly how many different types of cheese are there in France?
France has a lot of cheese. Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

Question: I often see a quote from Charles de Gaulle talking about ‘246 different types of cheese’, but other articles say there are 600 or even 1,000 different types of cheese and some people say there are just eight types – how many different cheeses are there in France?

A great question on a subject dear to French hearts – cheese.

But it’s one that doesn’t have a simple answer.

Charles de Gaulle did indeed famously say “How can anyone govern a country with 246 different types of cheese”, but even in 1962 when he uttered the exasperated phrase, it was probably an under-estimate.

The issue is how you define ‘different’ types of cheese, and unsurprisingly France has a complicated system for designating cheeses.

Let’s start with the eight – there are indeed eight cheese ‘families’ and all of France’s many cheeses can be categorised as one of;

  • Fresh cheese, such as cottage cheese or the soft white fromage blanc
  • Soft ripened cheese, such as Camembert or Brie
  • Soft ripened cheese with a washed rind, such as l’Epoisses or Pont l’Eveque
  • Unpasturised hard cheese such as Reblochon or saint Nectaire
  • Pasturised hard cheese such as Emmental or Comté
  • Blue cheese such as Roquefort 
  • Goat’s cheese
  • Melted or mixed cheese such as Cancaillot

But there are lots of different types of, for example, goat’s cheese.

And here’s where it gets complicated, for two reasons.

The first is that new varieties of cheese are constantly being invented by enterprising cheesemakers (including some which come about by accident, such as le confiné which was created in 2020).

The second is about labelling, geography and protected status.

France operates a system known as Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée (AOC or its European equivalent AOP) to designate food products that can only be made in a certain area.

As cheese is an artisan product, quite a lot of different cheese are covered by this – for example a blue sheep’s milk cheese is only Roquefort if it’s been aged in the caves in the village of Roquefort.

There are 63 listed AOC cheeses in France, but many more varieties that don’t have this protected status.

These include generic cheese types such as BabyBel and other cheeses that are foreign in origin but made in France (such as Emmental).

But sometimes there are both AOC and non-AOC versions of a single cheese – a good example of this is Camembert.

AOC Camembert must be made in Normandy by farmers who have to abide by strict rules covering location, milk type and even what their cows eat.

Factory-produced Camembert, however, doesn’t stick to these rules and therefore doesn’t have the AOC label. Is it therefore the same cheese? They’re both called Camembert but the artisan producers of Normandy will tell you – at some length if you let them – that their product is a totally different thing to the mass-produced offering.

There are also examples of local cheeses that are made to essentially the same recipe but have different names depending on where they are produced – sometimes even being on opposite sides of the same Alpine valley is enough to make it two nominally different cheeses.

All of which is to say that guessing is difficult!

Most estimates range from between 600 to 1,600, with cheese experts generally saying there are about 1,000 different varieties. 

So bonne dégustation!

FARMING

MAP: The parts of France with more cows, sheep or pigs than people

France is known as an agricultural nation - but just how agricultural has been revealed in a series of maps.

Published: 1 June 2022 13:48 CEST
MAP: The parts of France with more cows, sheep or pigs than people

Data journalist and map aficionado Jules Grandin – some of you may recognise him from TMC’s Quotidien show – published a thread of maps on Twitter showing the départements with more farm animals than residents.

“It may seem irrelevant, but it tells us two things: a certain rurality and a form of geographical specialisation of breeding in France,” he told Huffington Post.

It also explains why farming and farmers are so important to politicians – especially in an election year.

One of the maps – based on figures from 2019 – shows that there are more cattle than inhabitants in départements in the centre of France (Nièvre, Allier, Creuse, Corrèze) and the north-west (Manche, Orne , Mayenne) and in the northeast (Meuse, Marne). 

According to figures on which the maps are based, there were nearly 744,000 cattle in Manche, which was home to 492,627 people in 2019.

The north-west of the country – Finistère, Côtes-d’Armor, Morbihan, Ille-et-Villaine and Mayenne – is very definitely pig country, the maps prove – unsurprisingly. Pig-farming is big business in Brittany where there were, in 2019, more than twice the number of pigs to people. 

Insee figures showed that Finistère counted 2,735,000 pigs, and a human population of 905,238.

For sheep, Lot, Aveyron, Lozère, Hautes-Alpes and Alpes-de-Haute-Provence have more sheep than inhabitants. 

Meanwhile, goats are severely under-represented in France. In no départment do they outnumber humans, according to the figures…

France is about 2.3 times bigger than the United Kingdom, but its population, 67.8 million according to national statistics body Insee, is broadly the same as the UK. While France obviously has areas of high population density such as Paris and Marseille, there’s also a lot of relatively empty space, especially in the centre.

But not as empty as the US state of Texas, which is slightly larger than France but has less than half the number of people at 29 million.

And the figures on which the maps were put together – they’re available here.

