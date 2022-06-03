For members
FOOD & DRINK
Reader question: Exactly how many different types of cheese are there in France?
One thing everyone can agree on is that France has a lot of cheese - but exactly how many French fromages exist?
Published: 3 June 2022 17:11 CEST
France has a lot of cheese. Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP
FARMING
MAP: The parts of France with more cows, sheep or pigs than people
France is known as an agricultural nation - but just how agricultural has been revealed in a series of maps.
Published: 1 June 2022 13:48 CEST
