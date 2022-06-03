PODCAST: How worker shortages in France will hit the summer holidays

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson and reporter Genevieve Mansfield to discuss the big issues in France this week – from the controversy raging around the Interior Minister to problems with the French police and their often heavy-handed crowd-control techniques.
You can listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple, on the link below or download it HERE.
We’re also joined by veteran political columnist John Lichfield to look at the domestic fall-out from the chaotic scenes during a football match at the Stade de France.
“I think Macron has always regarded interior minister Gérald Darmanin as a hard man, a tough man, a difficult man – but his hard man. Someone to keep the right wing somewhat off his back.
“In my view if anyone is forced to resign over the Stade de France events it won’t be Darmanin, but it could be the Paris police chief Didier Lallement, who is also a very controversial figure.”
Genevieve talks us through the staffing shortage that is already hitting France and is expected to get worse over the summer, and we’re also answering question from our readers – Why a woman’s maiden name is such a big deal in France?
Finally, we’ve got some handy French vocab and a look ahead to some of the events on the horizon.
You can find all episodes of the Talking France podcast HERE, and fill on our survey detailing what you would like to see in future episodes HERE.
Member comments