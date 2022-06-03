Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

LIVING IN FRANCE

No shortage at fuel pumps in France this summer, say experts

Warnings of a possible shortage of fuel at the pumps in France and across Europe this summer have been dismissed by experts.

Published: 3 June 2022 15:18 CEST
No shortage at fuel pumps in France this summer, say experts
(Photo: Sebastien Bozon / AFP)

The head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, had told German newspaper Der Spiegel that “there could be shortages – for example of diesel, gasoline or kerosene, especially in Europe” during the summer holiday season as a result of oil embargoes imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. 

The IEA is an autonomous intergovernmental organisation based in Paris, part of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, that was founded in 1974 in the wake of the 1973 oil crisis.

But both the French government and oil industry professionals in France do not expect to see shortages and see no need to tap into the country’s three-month reserves. 

READ ALSO MAP: How to avoid paying too much for fuel when you’re driving in France

“We do not foresee a shortage in France … of crude oil or diesel,” Olivier Gantois, president of Ufip Energies and Mobilities, which brings together the major oil groups in France, told AFP.

“Supplies are already organised. Fortunately, we are not waiting until July 3rd to wonder if we will have fuel for the service stations for the following weekend.”

The industry has had plenty of time to prepare for the recently declared EU bans on Russian crude oil and Russian refined products in six and eight months respectively, Francis Pousse, of professional automotive sector group Mobilians.

“The whole sector is looking for and finding other sources of supply since we’ve known for two months it was going to happen,” he said. 

In total, 90 percent of Russian oil exports to the EU will be stopped by the end of the year, which gives countries time to find other supply lines.

On the price side, the cost of a litre of fuel remains high, and experts predict it will remain high for some time, but has fallen from the records of March, when it exceeded €2. A litre of diesel in France cost an average €1.8281 at the end of May.  

Since April, the French government has been operating a rebate scheme for motorists, where 18c per litre of fuel is subsidised.

READ ALSO How France’s fuel rebate works

This will continue until at least July 31st, with an option to extend.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
Paywall free

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: How worker shortages in France will hit the summer holidays

The Local's Talking France podcast is back with a look at the burning issues in France this week - from policing to farm animals, workers shortages to paperwork traps.

Published: 3 June 2022 11:41 CEST
PODCAST: How worker shortages in France will hit the summer holidays

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson and reporter Genevieve Mansfield to discuss the big issues in France this week – from the controversy raging around the Interior Minister to problems with the French police and their often heavy-handed crowd-control techniques.

You can listen to the podcast on Spotify or Apple, on the link below or download it HERE.

We’re also joined by veteran political columnist John Lichfield to look at the domestic fall-out from the chaotic scenes during a football match at the Stade de France.

“I think Macron has always regarded interior minister Gérald Darmanin as a hard man, a tough man, a difficult man – but his hard man. Someone to keep the right wing somewhat off his back.

“In my view if anyone is forced to resign over the Stade de France events it won’t be Darmanin, but it could be the Paris police chief Didier Lallement, who is also a very controversial figure.”

Genevieve talks us through the staffing shortage that is already hitting France and is expected to get worse over the summer, and we’re also answering question from our readers – Why a woman’s maiden name is such a big deal in France?

Finally, we’ve got some handy French vocab and a look ahead to some of the events on the horizon.

You can find all episodes of the Talking France podcast HERE, and fill on our survey detailing what you would like to see in future episodes HERE.

SHOW COMMENTS