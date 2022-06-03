French Word of the Day: La Nupes

Why do I need to know la Nupes?

Because you’ll probably see a lot of this acronym in the days leading up to France’s parliamentary elections.

What does it mean?

La Nupes – usually pronounced la noops – does not actually translate into anything, as it’s actually an acronym. As we approach France’s parliamentary elections, you’ve probably seen it on the covers or newspapers or trending on Twitter.

The acronym stands for La Nouvelle Union populaire écologique et sociale, which translates to the New Popular Ecological and Social Union. It is the coalition of France’s left-wing parties: The France Unbowed Party, Europe Ecology – the Greens, the Communist Party and the Socialist Party.

This union took much deliberation, but finally the left-wing parties came together with the common goal of winning a parliamentary majority in order to block President Emmanuel Macron (a centrist) from actualising his legislative goals.

The coalition is historic – only twice in the 20th century did France’s left-wing parties manage to join forces to influence national governance – once in 1936 and another time in 1972.

If la Nupes manages to win a majority in France’s upcoming législatives (parliamentary elections), it could force a cohabitation, which would lead to a Prime Minister from an opposing party to that of the President.

Use it like this

Les sondages prévoient que La Nupes remportera de nombreux sièges, mais qu’elle n’obtiendra pas la majorité nécessaire pour bloquer le président. – The polls are predicting that the left coalition will win many seats, but that they will not take the majority needed to block the President.

La Nupes a publié son programme partagé avec plus de 650 propositions dans l’espoir de former une majorité à l’Assemblée nationale. – The left coalition has published its shared agenda with more than 650 proposals in the hopes of forming a majority in parliament.