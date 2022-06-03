Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: La Nupes

The new addition to the French lexicon that might be important at election time.

Published: 3 June 2022 12:47 CEST
French Word of the Day: La Nupes
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know la Nupes?

Because you’ll probably see a lot of this acronym in the days leading up to France’s parliamentary elections.

What does it mean?

La Nupes – usually pronounced la noops – does not actually translate into anything, as it’s actually an acronym. As we approach France’s parliamentary elections, you’ve probably seen it on the covers or newspapers or trending on Twitter. 

The acronym stands for La Nouvelle Union populaire écologique et sociale, which translates to the New Popular Ecological and Social Union. It is the coalition of France’s left-wing parties: The France Unbowed Party, Europe Ecology – the Greens, the Communist Party and the Socialist Party.

This union took much deliberation, but finally the left-wing parties came together with the common goal of winning a parliamentary majority in order to block President Emmanuel Macron (a centrist) from actualising his legislative goals. 

The coalition is historic – only twice in the 20th century did France’s left-wing parties manage to join forces to influence national governance – once in 1936 and another time in 1972. 

If la Nupes manages to win a majority in France’s upcoming législatives (parliamentary elections), it could force a cohabitation, which would lead to a Prime Minister from an opposing party to that of the President.

Use it like this

Les sondages prévoient que La Nupes remportera de nombreux sièges, mais qu’elle n’obtiendra pas la majorité nécessaire pour bloquer le président. – The polls are predicting that the left coalition will win many seats, but that they will not take the majority needed to block the President.

La Nupes a publié son programme partagé avec plus de 650 propositions dans l’espoir de former une majorité à l’Assemblée nationale. – The left coalition has published its shared agenda with more than 650 proposals in the hopes of forming a majority in parliament.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Cacher la poussière sous le tapis

Don’t worry, this phrase is not cleaning advice.

Published: 2 June 2022 10:37 CEST
French Expression of the Day: Cacher la poussière sous le tapis

Why do I need to know cacher la poussière sous le tapis?

Because you might be looking for a way to talk about that old family secret your grandmother was so intent on keeping quiet.

What does it mean?

Cacher la poussière sous le tapis usually pronounced cash-ay lah-poos-ee-air soo luh tap-ee literally translates to “to hide the dust under the carpet.”

It does not actually have to do with cleaning your home –  it more so reflects the idea of rushing to hide something under the carpet in an attempt to conceal it from prying eyes. This phrase actually has a very close English equivalent: to sweep something under the rug.

In French, usually this phrase is focused on things that might be embarrassing, but like the English equivalent it can be used to describe everything from hidden political scandal to family secrets.

You can also use the verb Mettre (to put) instead of Cacher (to hide) in this phrase, and the meaning will stay the same.

Use it like this

Les politiciens ne voulant pas gérer le drame de la crise, ils ont caché la poussière sous le tapis. – The politicians did not want to deal with the drama of the crisis, so they swept it under the rug.

Il avait honte de ce diagnostic, alors il a caché la poussière sous le tapis et n’a parlé à personne de sa visite chez le médecin. – He was ashamed of his diagnosis, so he swept it under the rug and did not tell anyone about his trip to the doctor.

SHOW COMMENTS