EDUCATION

French school pupils will do 30 minutes of sport per day from September

All primary school pupils in France will do “30 minutes of sport per day" when the new school year starts in September, Emmanuel Macron has announced.

Published: 3 June 2022 11:02 CEST
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) a school in Marseille. (Photo: Sebastien Nogier / POOL / AFP)

The boost in physical activity classes for children aged six to 11 was due to come into effect in 2024, the year Paris hosts the Olympic and Paralympic Games, but has been brought forward after it was adopted as one of Macron’s campaign promises in the Presidential elections in April.

The move comes on the back of a government study that estimates four out of five children and adolescents in France do less than the recommended minimum of an hour’s physical activity every day – increasing their risk of developing chronic illnesses in later life, such as diabetes, cancer or cardiovascular disease, by 30 percent.

The study also claimed that young people in France have lost about a quarter of their cardiovascular capacity over the past 40 years.

Half an hour of planned physical activity a day can limit these risks and improve all-round fitness, it said.

Some schools already offer 30 minutes per day of activity, but this will become the case in all schools from September. In schools where the measure is already in place, it has been found to improve attention and concentration in class. 

The periods will be developed and organised by individual schools based on equipment and space at their disposal, but could including activities such as ball games, relay races or skipping. Importantly, for cash-strapped households, sportswear will not be required for these sessions.

Macron also announced that maths would return as an option for all students in Première class when they head back to lycée for the start of the new school year after being removed from the mandatory core curriculum in 2019.

“As I promised during the campaign, we will reintroduce the chance to choose mathematics as an option in the Première year of lycée,” Macron said during a visit to Marseille.

“There will still be the math specialty, but there will be the possibility offered to all students to have an hour and a half of maths that had been taken out of the common core,” he added.

The subject had been removed from the core subjects list for older students in the education reforms of 2019, becoming an option for pupils who chose to specialise in science-based topics. Previously all children took maths as a mandatory subject.

But, in March, an expert report recommended reintroducing mathematics into the core curriculum from  Première, at the rate of one and a half to two hours more per week. Macron has stopped short of reintroducing it as a compulsory subject for now.

“I think we must also get out of this dilemma, before it is mandatory. Let’s give freedom to children and families,” he said. “We’re going to offer them this freedom that corresponds to my commitment.”

HEALTH

Ask the expert: How to find an English-speaking therapist in France

Accessing mental health support can be a challenge in many countries, but for foreigners in France there is the added hurdle of finding someone that you can fully communicate with, explains Paris-based clinical psychologist Francis Merson.

Published: 2 June 2022 15:22 CEST
The French health system is by and large excellent, with most treatments covered by the state health insurance system if you are a resident.

When it comes to mental health, however, the system is quite different and tends to focus on psychiatry or psychotherapy, with therapists – which is what anglos are probably more used to – a less common option.

We explain how the mental health system works HERE.

So if you need to find a therapist and, what’s more, a therapist with fluent English so that you can fully communicate, it can be complicated.

Francis Merson, a clinical psychologist and director of the Paris Psychology Centre, explains more: 

“Finding a good English-speaking therapist in France shouldn’t be difficult in theory. There is no shortage of therapists offering a variety of services in English – from hypnosis to life coaching. But there’s also a problem… 

In France, the field of therapy is largely unregulated, meaning that anyone can call themselves a therapist. You don’t even need any qualifications at all: you can just set yourself up and start charging for your services. This can make it a rather tricky field to negotiate as a consumer. 

So how do you make sure your therapist is legit? There are three main things to look out for

  • Qualifications
  • Registration
  • Evidence-based Treatment 

Let’s have a look at each of these things in a bit more detail. 

The first thing to examine is their qualifications. A decent therapist will have at least a Masters-level qualification in the field of therapy that they are delivering.

If you’re looking for help with a mental health issue, then you’ll want to make sure your therapist has a Masters in Clinical Psychology. This means they have specialised training in treating mental illnesses. Be on the lookout for anyone who only has a diploma, certificate, etc. Real professionals have real degrees – so a Bachelors, Masters and/or PhD in their field of practice.

While we tend to refer to anyone who treats mental health as a ‘therapist’, this label can accidentally group together a) people with no qualifications and b) highly trained professionals with a decade or so of university education and experience.

It’s useful to keep an eye out for the word ‘psychologist’ or ‘psychiatrist’ in descriptions. These terms are protected, which means it’s illegal to use them unless you have the corresponding education. If someone describes themselves only as a therapist, that’s already a red flag.

You also want to make sure that your therapist is registered with the appropriate bodies. Would you go to see a doctor who isn’t licensed? It’s the same thing for therapists.

A registered psychologist in France will have an ADELI number, which means their qualifications have been recognised as sufficient to practise as a psychologist. This number can also be taken away if a therapist violates professional guidelines. So active registration with ADELI is a really good way of telling that you’re working with someone safe.

You can check an ADELI number on the Annuaire Santé HERE

The third thing to look at is the kind of therapy they are delivering. To be confident that therapy is going to make a real difference, you want to opt for an evidence-based treatment, such as Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy (CBT).

This means that the treatment has been shown in randomised clinical trials to be superior to placebo – ie it actually works for most people. Otherwise, there’s no guarantee you’ll get any benefit for your money. Here is a list of common evidence-based therapies for mental health: 

The American Society of Clinical Psychology keeps a regularly updated list of all the treatments for which there is an evidence base, which you can check to see if what your therapist is offering is likely to be useful. 

It’s not uncommon for our clinicians at the Paris Psychology Centre to see new patients with mental disorders such as depression who have already been undergoing hypnotherapy for several years. At the current stage of research, there’s no evidence that hypnotherapy reduces the symptoms of depression. And true enough, these people generally report being no less depressed than when they started hypnotherapy. This is why evidence-based treatment is important: it’s the best guarantee in existence that a form of therapy will work for you.

In short, you want a therapist who is qualified, registered, and practises evidence-based treatment. You might also want to have a look out for these 5 danger signs: 

  1. Qualifications are unclear or insufficient (ie a diploma in dolphin-assisted therapy)
  2. No scientific evidence that their therapy works
  3. The therapist is not licensed to practise
  4. The therapist charges unusually low fees
  5. There is no fixed address shown for therapy (or they want to meet at their place, or in a café)

The presence of one of these danger signs should alert you that something is amiss. If you see more than one, you’re better off looking elsewhere. 

One of our clinicians recently had a new patient who had seen a so-called ‘holistic therapist’, who had conducted therapy in the kitchen of her apartment while her family was busily making dinner around her. Dinner was not included in the fee. 

Another common problem we see is people who have seen French therapists, who often have decent qualifications, but who lack the language skills to conduct therapy in English.

If you look on the French medical website Doctolib, you’ll find thousands of psychologues in Paris who claim to offer services in English. But our experience shows that some of these therapists struggle to make themselves understood and, more importantly, really connect with what the patient is saying. 

Good therapy can be a wonderfully enriching experience, resulting in powerful change. And qualified therapists have first-hand experience of how a person’s life can be turned around in therapy.

And if you stick to a few simple guidelines, it’s not too hard to sidestep the charlatans and find a qualified, licensed professional who can make a genuine positive difference. 

Costs

Sessions with a psychiatrist are refundable with a carte vitale, but therapy sessions are usually not – or only a small percentage of the fee is reimbursed.

If you have a mutuelle for top-up insurance this may cover the cost of therapy sessions, depending on your policy.

Francis Merson is the director of the Paris Psychology Centre, which is staffed by psychologists from Australia, the US and the UK offering therapy in English. 

