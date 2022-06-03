Read news from:
French police find ‘alarming’ neo-Nazi arms stash

French police discovered an arsenal of weapons including machine guns after arresting four men suspected of belonging to a neo-Nazi group in the eastern Alsace region, officials said Friday.

Published: 3 June 2022 16:17 CEST
The back of a French police officer (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Some 200 officers detained the men, aged 45 to 53, at their homes on Tuesday near Mulhouse after intelligence services determined the group’s members took part in a “Jew hunt” during a football match in Strasbourg, prosecutor Edwige Roux-Morizot told a press conference.

They discovered an “alarming” number of guns — 18 legal and 23 illegal — 167 magazines, 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of gunpowder and materials for potentially making explosives, she said.

The bullet equivalent of “at least 120,000 cartridges” was also found, Lieutenant Colonel Yann Wanson of the local police unit said.

France has stepped up its surveillance of far-right extremists in line with an increase in anti-Semitic incidents in recent years, with President Emmanuel Macron visiting a vandalised Jewish cemetery in Alsace in December 2019.

So far investigators have not determined if the men were planning an attack, but anti-Semitic and Holocaust-denial works were found and computer equipment is being analysed, Roux-Morizot said.

They also discovered equipment for making bullets and over €25,000 ($26,800) in cash.

The suspects have been charged with arms trafficking and face up to 10 years in prison.

PARIS

Egyptian antiques seized from New York’s Met in Louvre probe

New York prosecutors have seized five Egyptian antiques from the Metropolitan Museum of Art as part of an international trafficking investigation involving the former head of Paris's Louvre Museum.

Published: 3 June 2022 09:03 CEST
Egyptian antiques seized from New York's Met in Louvre probe

The artifacts – which include a group of painted linen fragments, dated between 250 and 450 BC, depicting a scene from the Book of Exodus – are worth more than $3 million, according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

A New York state judge ordered their confiscation on May 19th, a court document shows.

“The pieces were seized pursuant to the warrant,” a spokesperson for the district attorney told AFP on Thursday.

He added that they are “related” to the investigation in Paris in which Jean-Luc Martinez, who ran the Louvre from 2013 to 2021, was charged last week with complicity in fraud and “concealing the origin of criminally obtained works by false endorsement.”

The fraud is thought to involve several other art experts, according to French investigative weekly Canard Enchaine.

The five pieces seized from the Met were purchased by the famous museum between 2013 and 2015, according to The Art Newspaper, which first reported the news.

When contacted by AFP, a Met spokesperson referred to a previous statement in which the museum said it was “a victim of an international criminal organization.”

In 2019, the museum returned the gilded sarcophagus of the priest Nedjemankh to Egypt after New York prosecutors determined it had been stolen during the revolts against ex-president Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

The Met had purchased the coffin in 2017 and later said it had been a victim of false statements and fake documentation.

French investigators are also seeking to establish whether pieces looted during the Arab Spring protests were acquired by the Louvre’s branch in Abu Dhabi.

Several of the individuals charged in the case – including Roben Dib, owner of a gallery in Hamburg and who is currently in custody – were involved in the sarcophagus’s sale to the Met, according to a 2019 report by the Manhattan district attorney.

The Book of Exodus painting is valued at $1.6 million. Also among the five works is a painted portrait of a woman dated from between the years AD 54 to 68 worth $1.2 million.

