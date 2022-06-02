Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Cacher la poussière sous le tapis

Don’t worry, this phrase is not cleaning advice.

Published: 2 June 2022 10:37 CEST
French Expression of the Day: Cacher la poussière sous le tapis
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know cacher la poussière sous le tapis?

Because you might be looking for a way to talk about that old family secret your grandmother was so intent on keeping quiet.

What does it mean?

Cacher la poussière sous le tapis usually pronounced cash-ay lah-poos-ee-air soo luh tap-ee literally translates to “to hide the dust under the carpet.”

It does not actually have to do with cleaning your home –  it more so reflects the idea of rushing to hide something under the carpet in an attempt to conceal it from prying eyes. This phrase actually has a very close English equivalent: to sweep something under the rug.

In French, usually this phrase is focused on things that might be embarrassing, but like the English equivalent it can be used to describe everything from hidden political scandal to family secrets.

You can also use the verb Mettre (to put) instead of Cacher (to hide) in this phrase, and the meaning will stay the same.

Use it like this

Les politiciens ne voulant pas gérer le drame de la crise, ils ont caché la poussière sous le tapis. – The politicians did not want to deal with the drama of the crisis, so they swept it under the rug.

Il avait honte de ce diagnostic, alors il a caché la poussière sous le tapis et n’a parlé à personne de sa visite chez le médecin. – He was ashamed of his diagnosis, so he swept it under the rug and did not tell anyone about his trip to the doctor.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: Bouclier

A knight in shining armour or the saviour of your gas bills.

Published: 1 June 2022 10:30 CEST
French Word of the Day: Bouclier

Why do I need to know bouclier?

Because you’ve probably heard politicians throwing around this word a lot lately, and you might be wondering what medieval terminology has to do with energy prices.

What does it mean?

Bouclier – usually pronounced boo-klee-ay – literally translates to “shield,” and it is a masculine noun in French. In the olden days, a bouclier was a knight’s best friend on the battlefield. Even though these types of shields are no longer used in our modern world, the word bouclier has stayed relevant in the French vocabulary.

These days, you’ll probably hear the word bouclier in political discussions about the government’s plans to combat inflation and a rising cost of living. President Macron’s government has introduced a bouclier tarifaire (price shield) against price hikes on natural gas and electricity.  

You may also hear about boucliers in a sports context.

If you’ve ever seen anyone wearing a shirt with a little shield insignia with the French flag inside it, then you’ve seen a bouclier. It’s also the grand prize for the winners of France’s Top 14 rugby competition – an enormous shield called the Bouclier de Brennus.

The 2021 league winners Toulouse pose with the Bouclier de Brennus. Photo by REMY GABALDA / AFP)

Use it like this

Le président Macron souhaite prolonger le bouclier tarifaire jusqu’en 2023. – President Macron would like to prolong the tariff shield until 2023.

Le chevalier a utilisé son bouclier pour se protéger de son attaquant pendant le duel. – The knight used his shield to protect himself from his attacker during the duel.

SHOW COMMENTS