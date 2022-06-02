French Expression of the Day: Cacher la poussière sous le tapis

Why do I need to know cacher la poussière sous le tapis?

Because you might be looking for a way to talk about that old family secret your grandmother was so intent on keeping quiet.

What does it mean?

Cacher la poussière sous le tapis – usually pronounced cash-ay lah-poos-ee-air soo luh tap-ee – literally translates to “to hide the dust under the carpet.”

It does not actually have to do with cleaning your home – it more so reflects the idea of rushing to hide something under the carpet in an attempt to conceal it from prying eyes. This phrase actually has a very close English equivalent: to sweep something under the rug.

In French, usually this phrase is focused on things that might be embarrassing, but like the English equivalent it can be used to describe everything from hidden political scandal to family secrets.

You can also use the verb Mettre (to put) instead of Cacher (to hide) in this phrase, and the meaning will stay the same.

Use it like this

Les politiciens ne voulant pas gérer le drame de la crise, ils ont caché la poussière sous le tapis. – The politicians did not want to deal with the drama of the crisis, so they swept it under the rug.

Il avait honte de ce diagnostic, alors il a caché la poussière sous le tapis et n’a parlé à personne de sa visite chez le médecin. – He was ashamed of his diagnosis, so he swept it under the rug and did not tell anyone about his trip to the doctor.