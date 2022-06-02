Read news from:
France confirms 34 cases of monkeypox, mostly in Paris region

France has reported an increase of 17 monkeypox cases nationally, with 24 of the total cases located in the Paris region of Île-de-France

Published: 2 June 2022 11:27 CEST
A crab-eating macaque monkey, a member of the species that was used to first identify Monkeypox in 1958 (Photo by Mladen ANTONOV / AFP)

Of the 33 confirmed cases in France, 24 of them were reported in Île-de-France, with two in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Rhône-Alpes, one in Hauts-de-France, one in Centre-Val de Loire, four in Occitanie and one in Normandy, according to French health authorities.

In response, French health authorities are now recommending vaccination for those who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox.

The Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon, announced last week that health authorities were not expecting an “outbreak” of the disease, and that the country has sufficient stocks of vaccines for contact cases.

Spain, Portugal and the UK are seeing the highest number of cases in Europe. The UK now has 190 documented cases, Spain 142 cases, and Portugal has reported 119 cases, as of June 1st.

Monkeypox is a rare disease, and it has been known to infect humans since 1970. The virus spreads through close physical contact, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding, according to the World Health Organisation. The incubation period is usually “from 6 to 13 days, but it can range from 5 to 21 days.”

Monkeypox symptoms begin very similar to those of the flu, with fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. Later in the infection, contagious lesions form on the body.

The disease has very low fatality rates, but it is most severe in children and immunocomprimised populations. Though there is no specific treatment for it, vaccination against smallpox is about 85 percent effective in preventing monkeypox.

If you suspect you might have contracted monkeypox (you have the symptoms of a fever and rash with blisters), you can contact the SAMU Centre 15. It is recommended that you isolate yourself while waiting for medical advice and avoid contact with other people. In order to diagnose the disease, a sample must be taken and analyzed in a laboratory.

Kinder pulls 3,000 tonnes of products after salmonella cases

Children in nine European countries, including 81 in France, were affected

Published: 27 May 2022 12:40 CEST
More than 3,000 tonnes of Kinder products have been withdrawn from the market over salmonella fears leaving a dent of tens of millions of euros, a company official has told France’s Le Parisien.

Nicolas Neykov, the head of Ferrero France, said the contamination came “from a filter located in a vat for dairy butter”, at a factory in Arlon in Belgium.

He said the contamination could have been caused by humans or raw materials.

Chocolate products made at the factory in Arlon, southeastern Belgium, were found to contain salmonella, resulting in 150 cases in nine European countries.

Eighty-one of these were in France, mainly affecting children under 10 years old.

The factory’s closure and the health concerns were blows to its owner, Italian confectionery giant Ferrero, coming at the height of the Easter holiday season when its Kinder chocolates are sought-after supermarket buys.

“This crisis is heartbreaking. It’s the biggest removal of products in the last 20 years,” Neykov said.

But the company hoped to be able to start up the factory again, with 50 percent of health and safety inspections to be carried out by an approved “external laboratory” in the future, instead of the previous system of only internal reviews.

“We have asked for a reopening from June 13 to relaunch production as soon as possible,” he added.

