France confirms 34 cases of monkeypox, mostly in Paris region

Of the 33 confirmed cases in France, 24 of them were reported in Île-de-France, with two in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Rhône-Alpes, one in Hauts-de-France, one in Centre-Val de Loire, four in Occitanie and one in Normandy, according to French health authorities.

• 1 en Normandie

In response, French health authorities are now recommending vaccination for those who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox.

The Health Minister Brigitte Bourguignon, announced last week that health authorities were not expecting an “outbreak” of the disease, and that the country has sufficient stocks of vaccines for contact cases.

Spain, Portugal and the UK are seeing the highest number of cases in Europe. The UK now has 190 documented cases, Spain 142 cases, and Portugal has reported 119 cases, as of June 1st.

Monkeypox is a rare disease, and it has been known to infect humans since 1970. The virus spreads through close physical contact, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding, according to the World Health Organisation. The incubation period is usually “from 6 to 13 days, but it can range from 5 to 21 days.”

Monkeypox symptoms begin very similar to those of the flu, with fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. Later in the infection, contagious lesions form on the body.

The disease has very low fatality rates, but it is most severe in children and immunocomprimised populations. Though there is no specific treatment for it, vaccination against smallpox is about 85 percent effective in preventing monkeypox.

If you suspect you might have contracted monkeypox (you have the symptoms of a fever and rash with blisters), you can contact the SAMU Centre 15. It is recommended that you isolate yourself while waiting for medical advice and avoid contact with other people. In order to diagnose the disease, a sample must be taken and analyzed in a laboratory.