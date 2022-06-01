The need-to-know vocab for getting a haircut in France

So here are some commonly asked questions about hair salons in France, as well as all the vocabulary you might need to know for your next hairstyle.

How do I find a salon?

Hairdressers in French are called les coiffeurs (coiffeuses in feminine), and it’s actually very easy to find a coiffeur in France, particularly in larger cities. Just searching the word coiffeur in Google Maps while walking down the street in Marseille will pop up with several places to choose from.

The harder part is picking a good, trustworthy salon. For this, there are several online resources, like the foreigner friendly facebook pages (ex. American Expats in Paris; Expats of Colour in Paris France) where people regularly post tips for good (and bad) hair salon experiences. Then, there are also dedicated blogs – like La Vie Locale which offers a dedicated guide “for all the girls with Afro/curly hair in Paris,” along with specific recommendations for natural hair.

You can also use websites, like Treatwell and Sortiraparis (Paris-specific), to search and find reviews for hair salons in your area.

It seems to be a trend for some salons to have English words or phrases in their name – don’t assume that employees in that salon speak English, it’s just a fashion quirk.

What about pricing?

Prices vary, but if you are looking for a less expensive haircut, some recommend trying hair stylist schools – like “Ecole International de Coiffure.” You can go and get an affordable haircut from the students in training (which comes with some obvious risks). There is also the chain “Tchip” that offers affordable haircuts.

Pricing for a cut and colour will depend on the length of your hair – the shorter your hair the less expensive typically.

You can count on spending a minimum of €25-30 for just a cut (coupe), and this will be considerably more expensive at fancier salons. Keep in mind that both un soin (the part of where the stylist massages your head and applies conditioner) and un brushing (a blowdry) often cost extra in French salons.

How do I make an appointment?

Many hair salons in France are sans rendez-vous (no appointment needed) – typically these also tend to be the more affordable locations.

Otherwise, if you find a salon that you like, usually you can just make an appointment on their website or on ‘planity.’ They might ask you to specify exactly what you would like done to your hair (what type of cut or colour; whether you want a blowdry; etc), so you might want to consult our vocabulary list below prior to making the appointment.

Also, you can always call the salon to ask how they handle appointments. If you feel confident in your French, simply look up the salon online and call them to ask about how they handle appointments: whether they are “sans ou avec rendez-vous.”

What to ask for

It is best to arrive with a very clear idea of the haircut you want. Bring a photo, or be prepared to detail the exact cut, length, layering, and colour. In anglophone countries, you might be used to arriving at the salon and telling the hairdresser to just do what they think would look best. In France, your hairdresser might sit you down in the chair and just say “Dîtes-moi” (tell me what you want).

You might also notice your hairdresser is more forthright about what would or would not look good on you. Don’t worry – if this happens to you, it is not meant to be offensive.

What about tipping?

It’s not usual to tip hairdressers in France. In fact, sometimes tipping at the hair salon can be considered offensive.

Common phrases you might use:

S’il vous plaît, ne les coupez pas trop courts – Please do not cut it too short.

Je veux seulement une coloration des racines – I only want my roots redone

J’aimerais que vous me coupiez seulement les pointes – I would just like to trim the ends

Est-ce que c’est possible avec mon type de cheveux? – Is that possible with my hair type?

Ça coûte combien ? – How much does that cost?

Est-ce que j’ai besoin d’un rendez-vous ? – Do I need an appointment?

Vous pouvez diminuer sur les pattes ? – Could you take a bit more off the sides?

Je voudrais seulement avoir la couleur retouchée/refaire – I am just looking to have my colour retouched.

Pas trop serré, s’il vous plaît – Not too tight, please

C’est très joli. Merci beaucoup. – It’s very pretty, thank you.

The key terms

Couper – to cut

Mes cheveux – my hair (hair is always plural in French and be careful of pronunciation – chevaux is horses, cheveux is hair)

Colorer – to colour or to dye

Un coiffeur (ou salon de coiffure) haut de gamme – A top salon

Un coiffeur de quartier – A local salon

Cheveux courts – short hair

Cheveux mi-longs – medium length hair

Cheveux longs – long hair

Décoloration – bleach

Des mèches – highlights

Dégradé – layered

Les points – the ends (you can ask for a trim by just asking to ‘couper les points’)

Racines – roots

Gloss – a semi-permanent colouring treatment that is more of a top coat on your hair to give it an extra shiny look

Patine – called a Patina in English. It is similar to gloss, this is exclusively for coloured hair and gives a shinier look.

Un lisseur – a straightener

Brushing – blow dry

Un soin/ traitement – a treatment, typically involving a head massage where a treatment or conditioner is also applied

Une fringe – bangs

Séchage – to dry

Rafraichissement – a trim

Tresses – Braids

Types of hair

Cheveux fins – fine hair

Cheveux épais – Thick hair

Cheveux gras – Oily hair

Cheveux secs – Dry hair

Cheveux bouclés – Curly hair

Cheveux frisés – Frizzy hair

Cheveux lisses/ doux – Smooth/ soft hair

Cheveux abîmés – Damaged hair

Cheveux colorés – Dyed hair

For Men (and people with short-hair)

Couper avec les ciseaux – To cut with scissors

Avec un rasoir électrique – with an electric razor

Le rasage et la coupe de cheveux – A shave and a haircut

Un fondu de nuque – To shave your neck

Les pattes courtes/ désépaissies – Short/ thinned sideburns

Garder la longueur mais coupez le haut – Keep the length please, but cut the top

Court Partout – Short all over

Des pattes – Sideburns

Une barbe – A beard

Une tondeuse – Clippers

Une coupe en brosse – A crew cut

La nuque – The nape

L’implantation – The hairline

Dégradé – A fade (also the term for layers)