The need-to-know vocab for getting a haircut in France
When getting a haircut in France as a foreigner, there is always the fear of using one or two phrases incorrectly, and accidentally asking the hairdresser to shave your head.
Published: 1 June 2022 12:38 CEST
Revealed: Where to find the best baguette in France
After an intense three-day competition judges have delivered their verdict and declared which town has the best baguette in France.
Published: 31 May 2022 13:42 CEST
