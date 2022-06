Why do I need to know bouclier?

Because you’ve probably heard politicians throwing around this word a lot lately, and you might be wondering what medieval terminology has to do with energy prices.

What does it mean?

Bouclier – usually pronounced boo-klee-ay – literally translates to “shield,” and it is a masculine noun in French. In the olden days, a bouclier was a knight’s best friend on the battlefield. Even though these types of shields are no longer used in our modern world, the word bouclier has stayed relevant in the French vocabulary.

These days, you’ll probably hear the word bouclier in political discussions about the government’s plans to combat inflation and a rising cost of living. President Macron’s government has introduced a bouclier tarifaire (price shield) against price hikes on natural gas and electricity.

You may also hear about boucliers in a sports context.

If you’ve ever seen anyone wearing a shirt with a little shield insignia with the French flag inside it, then you’ve seen a bouclier. It’s also the grand prize for the winners of France’s Top 14 rugby competition – an enormous shield called the Bouclier de Brennus.

The 2021 league winners Toulouse pose with the Bouclier de Brennus. Photo by REMY GABALDA / AFP)

Use it like this

Le président Macron souhaite prolonger le bouclier tarifaire jusqu’en 2023. – President Macron would like to prolong the tariff shield until 2023.

Le chevalier a utilisé son bouclier pour se protéger de son attaquant pendant le duel. – The knight used his shield to protect himself from his attacker during the duel.