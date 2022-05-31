Read news from:
Screenings of French films with English subtitles in June 2022

Paris-based cinema club Lost in Frenchlation is back with more screenings of French films with English subtitles in June. Here's what's coming up.

Published: 31 May 2022 16:33 CEST
Photo by Myke Simon on Unsplash

This June you can settle in with some popcorn and a soda, and enjoy practicing your French while enjoying some popular new French films, helpfully subtitled in English.

The events will be hosted by Lost in Frenchlation, a Paris-based cinema club that offers English speakers who may not be fluent in French the chance to enjoy French films, by screening new releases with English subtitles to help viewers follow the story.

There are five projections planned for June, along with Q&A sessions with the directors of Inexorable (Fabrice du Welz), Rosy (Marine Barnérias) and Frère et Sœur (Arnaud Desplechin). There will also be a standup comedy show in English, along with a new collaboration with Champs-Elysées Film Festival.

Here is this month’s agenda:

Friday, June 6th

Babysitter is a comedy that follows a Cédric, a man who has recently lost his job for a sexist joke that went viral. Cédric is then forced to take a sensitivity training, all the while his wife Nadine suffers from post-natal depression following the birth of their child. The couple winds up having to hire a babysitter, who is mysterious and provocative, and ends up throwing their lives upside down. 

Lost in Frenchlation is offering two events in conjunction to this screening. The first is a “Women of Paris” walking tour, guided by Heidi of “Women in Paris,” and it will start at 5pm. On the walk, you will be able to learn about feminism in French cinema in one of Paris’ oldest theatre districts, while also hearing about groundbreaking starts Josephine Baker and Mata Hari. Then, you can join the group at the Club de L’Étoile for drinks and a standup comedy show at 7pm. The show, starring Sarah Donnelly, an “American stand-up comedian, podcast Queen, and wannabe TikToker living in Paris,” will start at 7:30 and will be in English.

The film will start right after her show finishes at 8pm.

Full price tickets will cost €15 full price, and €13 for students and all other concessions. The price includes both the film screening and the comedy show. You can get your tickets HERE

To participate in the walking tour, you’ll have to by your tickets separately. They are €15 per person, and they available online HERE.

The screening will be held at 8PM at Club de l’étoile, located in Paris’ 17th arrondisement.

Thursday, June 9th

Inexorable is a Franco-Belgian film by director Fabrice du Welz. It is a thriller about a novelist who moves into his wife’s family’s mansion and finds that his past success is coming back to haunt him.

You can arrive early, at 7pm, for drinks at l’Entrepôt. Then, the actual screening will kick off at 8pm.

After the screening, there will be a Q&A with the director himself, who is also known for directing the film Message from the King which starred Chadwick Boseman.

Full price tickets are €8.50, and tickets for students and others with concessions are €7. You can reserve yours HERE.

The screening will be held at L’Entrepôt in Paris’ 14th arrondisement.

Thursday, June 16th

Rosy is a film that French daily Le Parisien says will “make you want to live stronger.” Entirely shot on an iPhone, the film is an autobiographical documentary of Marine Barnerias’ journey to find peace with her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. At just 21 years old, she decides to travel the world, going to New Zealand, Burma, and Mongolia, in order to find a solution within herself. If you stay after the screening, you can hear her story in person too.

The night will begin with drinks at l’Arlequin at 7pm. Then, the screening will take place at 8pm. After the screening, director Marine Barnerias will provide an in-person Q&A session. 

The screening itself will take place at the Luminor Cinema in Paris’ 4th arrondisement. Tickets are €10 full price, and €8 for students and all other concessions. You can buy your tickets HERE

Wednesday, June 22nd

Don’t miss out on an exciting collaboration between Lost in Frenchlation and the Champs Elysées Film Festival. Join a special screening of a premiere (film still to be confirmed) in the presence of the film crew…there will also be a cocktail hour with rooftop drinks, which will begin at 6pm.

After the screening you’ll be able to enjoy a Q&A with cast & crew. The location will be at Publicis cinemas, near the Arc de Triomphe. 

For tickets, there are two options: 

Option 1: Earlybird €25 / Normal price €30. This ticket will give you a seat for the screening and access to the rooftop cocktail hour. This includes up to two alcoholic beverages and unlimited soft drinks. Should you wish to purchase an appetizer, they will be available for €5 on the spot. Meals will also be available, later on, at a higher price.

Option 2: Earlybird €30 / Normal Price €35. This ticket will offer the same as option one (it will provide you with your seat for the screaning, and access to the rooftop cocktail hour with up to two alcoholic beverages and unlimited soft drinks), but you will also have a plate of antipasti included.

The link to reserve your tickets should be available soon. Plan ahead to enjoy one of Paris’ best rooftops with its incredible view of the Arc de Triomphe!

Monday, June 27th

Frère et sœur, the latest film starring Marion Cotillard, competed in this year’s Cannes awards. It tells the story of two siblings: Louis and Alice, who have been estranged for over 20 years. But after their parents’ deaths, the two are forced to meet each other again – at the funeral.

The screening will take place at the cinema du Panthéon (located in the 5th arrondisement).

The time and ticket prices for this screening have not yet been announced, but Lost in Frenchlation is planning a Q&A with director Arnaud Desplechin afterwards, so mark your calendars.

Further information is available on the Lost in Frenchlation website.

