FOOD & DRINK

Revealed: Where to find the best baguette in France

After an intense three-day competition judges have delivered their verdict and declared which town has the best baguette in France.

Published: 31 May 2022 13:42 CEST
This picture shows 'baguettes de tradidion' that won last 2020's 'Grand prix de la meilleure baguette de tradition parisienne' (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

Patrick Baillet, a baker in the Aÿ, a town outside of Reims in the Marne region, has won this year’s competition for the best baguette ‘tradition‘ – a baguette made to the traditional recipe with just flour, yeast, salt and water.

The competition is organised by the National Confederation of Bakeries and Pastries as part of the bread festival (which took place this year from May 16th to 18th).

The actual concours itself happens on the square of Notre-Dame in Paris, taking place over the course of three days. 

The contest’s rules are quite particular: each contestant must present 40 identical baguettes, with each measuring between 50 and 52.5 cm in length and weighing between 250 and 262.5 grams. If the contestant exceeds those limits, they could be deducted 10 points in penalty.

READ ALSO 320 eaten every second: What you need to know about the baguette

Then, the judges evaluate the baguettes based on five criteria: smell, appearance, crumbs, taste, and colour. 

“Every detail counts: the time of shaping, of pause, of kneading. We all had the same ingredients and we all came out with a different baguette,” explained winner Patrick Baillet to French daily Le Parisien 

For baker Patrick Baillet, now the winner of the 8th edition of the Best Traditional French Baguette competition, it has been exciting to be recognised for his hard work. As the son of a baker, Baillet actually worked as a chocolate maker before, and this year was the first time he participated in the competition.

Describing his excitement, Baillet remembered what that special day was like for him: “When I knew I had made it to the final, I was really in the spirit of finishing first. In the morning around 5:30 am, I went for an 11 kilometre run in the streets of Paris to get ready!” 

READ ALSO French bread rituals explained

The winner of the competition receives a special certificate, as well as lots of public visibility (and bragging rights, of course).

If Reims is too far to travel, most towns and cities in France run their own ‘best baguette’ competitions and winning boulangeries proudly display the awards in their window to ensure that customers know they sell superior bread.

The winning of the Paris contest gets something a little more tangible – a year-long contract to supply the Elysée, so the president is always sure of getting the best bread. 

FOOD & DRINK

Kinder pulls 3,000 tonnes of products after salmonella cases

Children in nine European countries, including 81 in France, were affected

Published: 27 May 2022 12:40 CEST
More than 3,000 tonnes of Kinder products have been withdrawn from the market over salmonella fears leaving a dent of tens of millions of euros, a company official has told France’s Le Parisien.

Nicolas Neykov, the head of Ferrero France, said the contamination came “from a filter located in a vat for dairy butter”, at a factory in Arlon in Belgium.

He said the contamination could have been caused by humans or raw materials.

Chocolate products made at the factory in Arlon, southeastern Belgium, were found to contain salmonella, resulting in 150 cases in nine European countries.

Eighty-one of these were in France, mainly affecting children under 10 years old.

The factory’s closure and the health concerns were blows to its owner, Italian confectionery giant Ferrero, coming at the height of the Easter holiday season when its Kinder chocolates are sought-after supermarket buys.

“This crisis is heartbreaking. It’s the biggest removal of products in the last 20 years,” Neykov said.

But the company hoped to be able to start up the factory again, with 50 percent of health and safety inspections to be carried out by an approved “external laboratory” in the future, instead of the previous system of only internal reviews.

“We have asked for a reopening from June 13 to relaunch production as soon as possible,” he added.

