AMERICANS IN FRANCE

Law change makes it easier for Americans to open French bank accounts

Difficulties in opening a French bank account have been a long-running problem for Americans in France, but now a legal change will make access (slightly) easier.

Published: 31 May 2022 12:51 CEST
Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

A lot of French administrative tasks are tricky or time-consuming for foreigners, but opening a bank account is frequently very difficult – especially for Americans.

The US law known as FATCA obliges all banks that have accounts for US nationals to share information. It was intended to stop money-laundering but for Americans living abroad it has meant that many banks simply don’t want the hassle and refuse accounts to US citizens.

Numerous readers of The Local have reported being repeatedly turned down by French banks, making daily living very difficult.

But a new law that comes into effect on June 13th will make things a little bit easier.

It’s not a perfect solution, however.

The changes to the Droit au compte bancaire (right to a bank account) state that if a person has requested an account from a French bank and not received a reply within 15 days, they can appeal directly to Banque de France.

Banque de France will then designate a bank near to the person’s home address and request them to open an account for the person.

The bank is not obliged to open the account – but it does have to explain why to Banque de France if the account is refused.

The designated bank will be expected to provide the following basic services:

  • opening, maintaining and closing an account;
  • issue of bank identity documents on request;
  • a monthly statement of transactions made to the account;
  • cashing of cheques and bank transfers;
  • deposits and withdrawals of cash at the bank’s counter or at its cash machines;
  • direct debit, interbank payment or bank transfer;
  • means of remote viewing of the account balance;
  • a credit card 

The new process does not cover people who do receive a reply within the designated 15 days – but the reply is a refusal.

Previously those refused a bank account did have the right to appeal to Banque de France, but the process was more complicated and required an attestation de refus d’ouverture de compte (certificate of refusal). Now just evidence of your request is enough.

The law states: “This procedure is open to all persons residing in France or in a Member State of the European Union, to all French citizens resident abroad and also to applicants who are banned from banking.”

Article 58 of the Banking Law of January 24th 1984 states that all French citizens and French residents are entitled to a French bank account. 

However, French banks are not obliged to open an account for you, meaning that many people whose situations are ‘non typical’ such as foreigners in France find themselves repeatedly turned down for an account.

In addition to the Banque de France route, other advice for foreigners is simply to shop around – different banks have different policies on foreigners – or opt for an international account or internet banking account. 

ECONOMY

French economy shrinks as household spending falls

France's economy shrank in the first quarter as households spent even less than previously thought due to rising inflation, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, lowering an initial estimate of zero growth.

Published: 31 May 2022 09:41 CEST
French economy shrinks as household spending falls

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent energy and food prices soaring worldwide, raising concerns that inflationary pressure could derail the economic recovery from the Covid pandemic.

France’s worse-than-estimated performance puts an end to the country’s strong economic rebound from the pandemic and poses a challenge to President Emmanuel Macron, who was re-elected last month.

Prior to the war, France’s INSEE statistics agency had expected the French economy to grow in the first quarter after rising sharply last year.

Last month it estimated that the economy had flatlined but its new calculations showed that France’s gross domestic product contracted by 0.2 percent in the first three months of the year.

Household spending fell by 1.9 percent in the same period, worse than initially estimated.

Inflation accelerated again in May, reaching 5.2 percent — the first time it crossed the five-percent threshold since 1985.

Energy prices were higher, as the cost of oil products rose, INSEE said. Food prices rose by 4.2 percent.

Inflation in France is not as bad as in neighbouring eurozone countries, however. Germany reported a new record of 7.9 percent while Spanish inflation jumped to 8.7 percent in May.

