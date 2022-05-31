French Expression of the Day: J’en parlerai à mon cheval

Why do I need to know j’en parlerai à mon cheval?

Because you might hear someone drop in this expression after someone tells a particularly boring story at the dinner table.

What does it mean?

J’en parlerai à mon cheval – usually pronounced jahn par-lur-ay ah moan cheh-vale – literally translates to ‘I will tell my horse about it,’ but this saying actually is a way of telling someone you don’t really care about what they have to say…sarcastically, of course.

Usually used jokingly, it’s quite similar to saying “Oh, I’ll go alert the press!” or “Hold the front page” in English.

According to WordReference, the true equivalent (in UK English) is “Here’s 10p; go and tell somebody who cares.”

The 10p reference dates this phrase in English to the days when phone boxes were still the only way to make a call – and the French phrase too is generally used by older folk.

It may sound a bit rude, but it’s really more ironic. If you’re chatting with some older French ladies at the market in the countryside, you might hear this phrase slipped in, along with a joke or an eye roll.

The origins of the expression are not known exactly, but it has been in the French lexicon for a while, dating back to a time when it was more or less the norm to use a horse as your primary means of transportation.

Use it like this

“Et c’est ainsi que j’ai collecté six mille timbres du monde entier et que j’ai codé par couleur chacun d’entre eux par page dans mon album…”

“Superbe histoire. J’en parlerai à mon cheval”. –

“And that is how I collected over six thousand stamps from across the world and colour-coded each of them per page in my scrapbook…”

“Great story – hold the front page!”

Elle n’était vraiment pas intéressée par mes conseils sur la meilleure façon de nettoyer les fenêtres. Elle m’a juste répondu sarcastiquement qu’elle irait les parler à son cheval. – She really was not all that interested in my advice for how to best clean the windows. She just replied sarcastically that she’d alert the press.