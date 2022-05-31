Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: J’en parlerai à mon cheval

Unfortunately, this is not a suggestion to go have a chat with Mister Ed.

Published: 31 May 2022 12:59 CEST
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know j’en parlerai à mon cheval?

Because you might hear someone drop in this expression after someone tells a particularly boring story at the dinner table.

What does it mean?

J’en parlerai à mon cheval – usually pronounced jahn par-lur-ay ah moan cheh-vale – literally translates to ‘I will tell my horse about it,’ but this saying actually is a way of telling someone you don’t really care about what they have to say…sarcastically, of course.

Usually used jokingly, it’s quite similar to saying “Oh, I’ll go alert the press!” or “Hold the front page” in English.

According to WordReference, the true equivalent (in UK English) is “Here’s 10p; go and tell somebody who cares.” 

The 10p reference dates this phrase in English to the days when phone boxes were still the only way to make a call – and the French phrase too is generally used by older folk.  

It may sound a bit rude, but it’s really more ironic. If you’re chatting with some older French ladies at the market in the countryside, you might hear this phrase slipped in, along with a joke or an eye roll.

The origins of the expression are not known exactly, but it has been in the French lexicon for a while, dating back to a time when it was more or less the norm to use a horse as your primary means of transportation.

Use it like this

“Et c’est ainsi que j’ai collecté six mille timbres du monde entier et que j’ai codé par couleur chacun d’entre eux par page dans mon album…” 

“Superbe histoire. J’en parlerai à mon cheval”. – 

“And that is how I collected over six thousand stamps from across the world and colour-coded each of them per page in my scrapbook…”

“Great story – hold the front page!”

Elle n’était vraiment pas intéressée par mes conseils sur la meilleure façon de nettoyer les fenêtres. Elle m’a juste répondu sarcastiquement qu’elle irait les parler à son cheval. – She really was not all that interested in my advice for how to best clean the windows. She just replied sarcastically that she’d alert the press.

French Expression of the Day: Ça passe ou ça casse

Because sometimes the going gets tough.

Published: 30 May 2022 11:12 CEST
Why do I need to know ça passe ou ça casse?

Because it’s useful to emphasise when an event – whether it’s your French citizenship interview or a global summit – is really very important. 

What does it mean?

Ça passe ou ça casse – usually pronounced sah pass oo sah kass – literally translates to ‘it goes or it breaks.’

In practice, this French phrase has several equivalent English expressions (maybe anglophones really like living on the edge):  “Make or Break,” “Sink or Swim” and “Do or Die.”

It’s used to describe a situation where everything feels like it is hanging in the balance, with the potential outcome being uncertain, but very important. 

You might see this phrase in newspapers when an important summit or parliamentary vote is approaching, but it’s more commonly a phrase that you’ll hear spoken aloud. It’s slightly colloquial but not offensive and there are few situations where it would be inappropriate. 

It’s even the title of a few popular French songs, including the title of an album by the French singer Frédéric Lerner.

Use it like this

Je prépare mon examen de conduite depuis si longtemps, et c’est la seule date disponible pour passer l’examen au cours des prochains mois. Ça passe ou ça casse. – I have been preparing for my driving test for so long, and this is the only date available for months to come. It’s do or die.

Ils négocient les propositions sur la crise climatique depuis des mois, sans succès. Ce sommet sera une affaire de “ça passe ou ça casse”.  – They have been negotiating the propositions for the climate crisis for months to no avail. This summit is going to be a make or break situation.

