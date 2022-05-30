Read news from:
Austria
WORKING IN FRANCE

Working in France: How to get financial aid while setting up a new business

If you're working a 9-5 job but have dreams of going freelance or setting up your own business, you could get financial help from the French state while you establish yourself. Here's how it works.

Published: 30 May 2022 11:02 CEST
Working in France: How to get financial aid while setting up a new business
Do you dream of setting up on your own? The French state could help you. Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP

Setting up on your own is a dream for many people, but it can be difficult to leave the security of a regular pay-packet.

But if you’re in France, you could be entitled to financial aid when you are getting your new enterprise off the ground, giving you a cushion that will allow you to pay the bills and focus all your energy on establishing yourself.

There are, however, some conditions and the system itself is quite complicated.

Here’s how it works: 

What?

The Aide au retour à l’emploi (ARE) system means you can leave your job and have a go at something new while receiving monthly payments from Pôle Emploi (the unemployment office).  

You claim the standard chomage (unemployment benefit) and whatever income you make from your new business or freelance enterprise is deducted from the monthy payment, so that in total your monthly income would be the same as if you were unemployed. This can continue for up to two years.

In France benefits are worked out based on your former salary, so the amount you get depends on what you were earning previously.

Who?

This is only available to people who have previously been salaried employees in France.

It’s not limited to French citizens only, but you need to have been an employee, which means you must be a full-time resident in France with a visa/residency card if appropriate.

You must have worked for a minimum of 88 days (or 610 hours) in the last 28 months.

How

There are quite a few conditions attached to this and it’s complicated so if you’re thinking of doing this, it might be a good idea to go in advance to your local Pôle emploi office and check that you fulfill all the criteria.

The key thing is the manner in which you leave your job. 

Normally, you wouldn’t qualify for benefits if you voluntarily resign, but there are some exceptions to this:

  • You have to follow your spouse after he/she moved to another region for professional reasons
  • You are obliged to move because you are the victim of domestic violence
  • Your employer has not paid you for several months
  • You are a victim of moral or sexual harassment or assault at work
  • You have a serious and credible plan for changing careers

It’s the last one of these that affects people setting up on their own, and the plans must be “serious and credible” – so you will definitely need a proper business plan in place.

The next thing to do is to approach your employer and request a rupture conventionelle.

What is a rupture conventionnelle?

This is for workers who are on a CDI (a long-term contract). It does not apply to the CDD (short-term contracts), stage (internships) or alternance (work-study arrangements).

You and your employer make the decision to part by mutual agreement – it’s the equivalent of a ‘no fault divorce’ and unlike dismissal or a resignation, what matters is that both of you agree to the terms and any compensation.

There are certain advantages to an employer of a rupture conventionelle – they are not required to make any kind of payment as in a redundancy situation and by agreeing to this you sign away your right to compensation for unfair dismissal.

However the employer still has the right to refuse.

Next step

Assuming your employer agrees, you will sign a contract setting the terms of the rupture conventionelle and you will be given documents such as a certificate of employment, a form filled for the attention of Pôle emploi and the total balance of your benefits and income earned over your period of employment.

You will need to show all these documents at the Pôle emploi.

The next step is registering for benefits.

You have to wait 7 days before you can register at the Pole emploi either online or in person in your local branch.

Once you have successfully registered using the rupture conventionelle – and informing your advisor that you want to take advantage of the ARE scheme – you will start receiving monthly benefits.

You must agree to inform Pôle emploi of all income related to your new business/freelance career and this is deducted from the payments your receive.

You can continue with this for two years, which should give you time to get yourself established in your chosen field while continuing to pay the bills and feed the kids/pets/yourself.

What else?

As well as registering with the benefits office, you will also need to register your new business.

For small businesses or individuals working freelance, the most common way to do this is through the micro-entrepreneur scheme – this offers a simplified regime for people or businesses earning less than a certain amount – full details HERE.

For freelancers there is also the EURL (entreprise unipersonnelle à responsabilité limitée) or the SASU (société par actions simplifiée unipersonnelle) which allow you to reduce the tax base by deducting charges without being subject to a limit on earnings. 

WORKING IN FRANCE

How to get a summer job in France

As the summer holidays approach in France, many employers are looking for seasonal workers - so if you're looking for a summer job, here's how to go about it.

Published: 25 May 2022 13:15 CEST
How to get a summer job in France

There are thousands of employment offers in France – a simple internet search for jobs d’été came up with numerous jobs boards offering work in France, while the government-backed Centre d’Information et de Documentation pour la Jeunesse (CIDJ) offers advice and information on all aspects of life for young people in France, including finding seasonal work and summer placements.

Sectors including agriculture, hospitality and tourism are always recruiting in the summer, seeking fruit-pickers, holiday camp workers and serving/hotel staff.

But what are the rules for people seeking summer jobs?

READ ALSO Vendange: What you really sign up for when you agree to help with the French wine harvest

Age

Children from the age of 16 (under certain circumstances, the age limit drops to 14) who are legally resident in France can work as long as they have written authorisation from their parents or legal guardians. A model authorisation letter is available here

Those under the age of 18 cannot undertake certain jobs for health and safety reasons.

In the following circumstances, children as young as 14 or 15 can work during school holidays.

  • The holidays must last at least 14 days;
  • The child must work no more than half the days of the holiday – so, if a vacation period is two weeks, they can work for no more than one of those weeks;
  • The child is given ‘light duties’ that offer no risk to their safety, health, or development;
  • From the age of 15 and if the child has completed their troisieme education, a minor can register for an apprenticeship. 

Salary

Salary is usually paid monthly and will have a payslip. For those aged 18 and over, pay will be at least equal to the minimum wage.

 For those aged 14 to 17, who have less than six months’ professional experience, the minimum allowed rate is 80 percent of the minimum wage. For those aged 17 to 18, the rate rises to a minimum of 90 percent of France’s minimum wage.

  • The minimum wage in France is currently €10.85 gross per hour (€1,645.58 gross per month based on a 35-hour week);
  • the employment contract is fixed-term and can take different forms (fixed-term contract, seasonal employment contract, temporary employment contract, etc);
  • Seasonal employees are subject to the same obligations as the other employees of the company and have access to the same benefits (canteens, breaks, etc.).

Under 18s have certain additional protections:

  • between the ages of 14 and 16, during school holidays, employees on any contract cannot work more than 35 hours per week nor more than 7 hours per day;
  • They cannot work at night;
  • Those aged 14 to under 16 working during their school holidays can only be assigned to work which is not likely to harm their safety, their health or development.

Right to work in France

If you’re a French citizen or hold permanent residency in France then you have the right to work, but for foreigners there are extra restrictions.

Anyone who holds the passport of a EU/EEA country or Switzerland, is free to work in France or to travel to France seeking work without needing a visa or work permit.

Most other people will need permission to work in France – even if it’s only for a short period or for casual work such as grape-picking. Depending on your country of origin you may need a visa – everything you need to know about that is here.

In addition to the visa, you may also need a work permit, which is the responsibility of the employer.  To employ anyone in France for less than 90 days, an employer must get a temporary work permit – before the prospective employee applies for a short stay visa. This permit is then sent to the embassy at which the employee is applying for a visa.

If you come from countries including the UK, USA and Canada you can spend up to 90 days in France without a visa – but you may still need a work (convention d’accueil) if you want to work while you are here.

READ ALSO Six official websites to know if you’re planning to work in France

Certain countries have specific ‘seasonal worker’ visas on offer, for certain sectors which allows – for example – Canadians to come to France and work the ski season. 

Cash-in-hand jobs

Certain sectors which have a lot of casual workers – for example seasonal fruit-picking – do have cash-in-hand jobs, known in France as marché noir (black market) or simply travail au black (working on the black, or working illegally). 

This is of course illegal and working this way carries risks – as well as the possibility of losing your job if labour inspectors turn up you are also in a vulnerable position. If your employer suddenly decides not to pay you, or make unexpected deductions from your wages, there is very little you can do about it since you won’t have any kind of work contract. 

