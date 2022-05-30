For members
WORKING IN FRANCE
Working in France: How to get financial aid while setting up a new business
If you're working a 9-5 job but have dreams of going freelance or setting up your own business, you could get financial help from the French state while you establish yourself. Here's how it works.
Published: 30 May 2022 11:02 CEST
Do you dream of setting up on your own? The French state could help you. Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP
How to get a summer job in France
As the summer holidays approach in France, many employers are looking for seasonal workers - so if you're looking for a summer job, here's how to go about it.
Published: 25 May 2022 13:15 CEST
