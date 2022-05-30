Read news from:
PARIS

VIDEO: Frenchman throws cake at Mona Lisa ‘for the planet’

A visitor to the Louvre art gallery in Paris threw cake at the Mona Lisa, in a stunt he said was "for the planet".

Published: 30 May 2022 10:02 CEST
The Mona Lisa is housed at the Louvre art gallery in Paris. Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP

Videos taken by visitors to the famous gallery show the aftermath of the stunt, in which a young man reportedly stood up from a wheelchair and smeared cake and cream on the glass protecting Da Vinci’s painting, before throwing roses.

Being led out by security guards, the man can be heard shouting: “Think about the Earth. There are people who are destroying the Earth . . . That’s why I did this. Think of the planet.”

The painting is protected by a glass screen, so was undamaged. Later videos show security guards at the Louvre cleaning cream off the security screen.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Sunday afternoon.

At 1:30 pm, a Twitter user wrote: “I just saw a man throwing a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa”.

Several hours later, he published video showing the aftermath, adding: “It seems unreal to me, but a man dressed as an old lady got up from a wheelchair and tried to break the protective glass of the Mona Lisa. He then spread cake on the glass, and threw roses around him before being subdued by security.”

Several other Twitter uses also posted video of the aftermath of the incident.

Around 9 million visitors per year come to the Louvre – the world’s most-visited museum – and for many the Mona Lisa is the highlight of the their visit.

She is housed in a separate wing of the gallery, protected behind a glass screen, and has been the victim of several attemps at damage – in August 2009, a tourist threw a cup against the protective glass; in 1974, when the painting was in Tokyo an attempt was made to damage the oil with a red spray; in 1957, a Bolivian threw a stone at the painting, damaging it slightly.

It has been on display at the Louvre since 1797 and is the property of the French state. It has been in France since 1519, when its painter Leonardo Da Vinci died at Amboise while working for the French king. 

ENVIRONMENT

France to put down sick killer whale stranded in River Seine

France will put down a killer whale stranded for weeks in the River Seine, after attempts to lead the animal out to sea failed and revealed it is severely sick, local authorities said on Sunday.

Published: 30 May 2022 09:10 CEST
A group of experts worked this weekend with sonar techniques to help the animal back into its natural salt water habitat, after its appearance in the iconic French river that flows through Paris astonished onlookers.

The killer whale, also known as an orca, has been sighted between the northern port city of Le Havre in Normandy and the city of Rouen further inland after first being spotted on May 16th.

“The working group of experts unanimously concluded that the only feasible solution is to euthanize the animal,” the regional authority said in a statement.

The operation seeking to save the animal  “showed a lack of alertness, inconsistent reactions to sound stimuli and erratic and disoriented behaviour.”

“The sound recordings also revealed vocal calls similar to cries of distress,” it said, adding that the animal appeared to be in a “critical state of health”.

The animal appears to be suffering from mucormycosis, a fungal infection increasingly seen among marine mammals and which causes them severe distress, the regional authority said.

Preparations were being made to euthanize the marine mammal but the authorities would give no details about how or where it would be carried out to save it further distress or endanger the public.

Killer whales, which despite their name belong to the dolphin family, are occasionally spotted in the English Channel but such sightings are considered rare, let alone in a river.

Experts said that while being in a river helped the animal to conserve energy it also complicated its search for prey, especially for species known to hunt in packs.

