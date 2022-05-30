French journalist killed while reporting on Ukraine war

“Fréderic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of war.
“On board a humanitarian bus with civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombings, he was mortally wounded,” Macron wrote.
Leclerc-Imhoff’s employer, French TV channel BFM, also confirmed that he had been killed.
BFMTV a l’immense douleur d’annoncer la disparition de Frédéric Leclerc-Imhoff, journaliste reporter d’images, en Ukraine pic.twitter.com/lnz23rAkUH
— BFMTV (@BFMTV) May 30, 2022
Prime minister Elisabeth Borne was among the first to convey her condolences, saying: “It is with immense sadness that I learned of the death of Fréderic Leclerc-Imhoff in Ukraine, killed in the course of his work. Informing the public should not cost anyone their life.
“My sincere condolences to his loved ones and all management and staff at BFM.”
Member comments