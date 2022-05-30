Read news from:
UKRAINE

French journalist killed while reporting on Ukraine war

A French journalist has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.

Published: 30 May 2022 16:59 CEST
Photo by Carlos REYES / AFP)

“Fréderic Leclerc-Imhoff was in Ukraine to show the reality of war.

“On board a humanitarian bus with civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombings, he was mortally wounded,” Macron wrote.

Leclerc-Imhoff’s employer, French TV channel BFM, also confirmed that he had been killed.

Prime minister Elisabeth Borne was among the first to convey her condolences, saying: “It is with immense sadness that I learned of the death of Fréderic Leclerc-Imhoff in Ukraine, killed in the course of his work. Informing the public should not cost anyone their life.

“My sincere condolences to his loved ones and all management and staff at BFM.”

UKRAINE

France ‘strongly condemns’ Russia’s expulsion of its diplomats

France "strongly condemns" the expulsion of 34 of its diplomats by Russia, the foreign ministry said Wednesday, a tit-for-tat move by Moscow after Paris ordered some Russian staff to leave.

Published: 18 May 2022 13:01 CEST
Saying the step had “no legitimate basis”, the ministry said in a statementthat “the work of the diplomats and staff at (France’s) embassy in Russia… takes place fully within the framework of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic and consular relations” — whereas Paris expelled the Russian staff in April on suspicion of being spies.

Moscow said Wednesday it was expelling 34 “employees of French diplomatic missions” in a tit-for-tat move following the
expulsion of Russian diplomats from France as part of joint European action over Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.

“Thirty four employees of French diplomatic missions in Russia have been declared persona non grata,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that they have two weeks to leave the country.

Moscow made the announcement after summoning France’s ambassador to Russia, Pierre Levy, and telling him that the expulsion of 41 employees of Russian diplomatic missions was a “provocative and unfounded decision”, the statement
said.

“It has been stressed that this step causes serious damage to Russian-French relations and constructive bilateral cooperation,” the foreign ministry said.

French President Emmanuel Macron initially led diplomatic outreach to the Kremlin over Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine but his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin have eventually tapered off and overt French military
support to Ukraine has increased in recent months.

